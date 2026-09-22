Mozambique’s Supreme Court Bars Live Broadcast of Mondlane Trial

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Venâncio Mondlane, a former presidential candidate, is facing five criminal charges linked to mass demonstrations held after the disputed October 2024 general election. The protests, which he called…

One of Mozambique’s most closely watched political trials will begin on November 17, with the Supreme Court barring audio and video recordings but allowing media organisations to attend,…

One of Mozambique’s most closely watched political trials will begin on November 17, with the Supreme Court barring audio and video recordings but allowing media organisations to attend,…

One of Mozambique’s most closely watched political trials will begin on November 17, with the Supreme Court barring audio and video recordings but allowing media organisations to attend, cover the hearing and publish written reports.

Venâncio Mondlane, a former presidential candidate, is facing five criminal charges linked to mass demonstrations held after the disputed October 2024 general election. The protests, which he called for, began peacefully before escalating into rioting.

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The proceedings have drawn intense national attention because Mondlane remains one of the country’s leading opposition figures.