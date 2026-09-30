Russia Issues Nuclear Warning to NATO as Baltic Tensions Rise

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In a document delivered to NATO and reviewed by Reuters, Moscow accused the alliance of pursuing a “dangerous and reckless course” that carried “high risks of the outbreak…

Russia has issued an explicit nuclear warning to NATO, saying it could use its full military arsenal if the Western alliance tried to isolate Kaliningrad from the rest…

Russia has issued an explicit nuclear warning to NATO, saying it could use its full military arsenal if the Western alliance tried to isolate Kaliningrad from the rest…

Russia has issued an explicit nuclear warning to NATO, saying it could use its full military arsenal if the Western alliance tried to isolate Kaliningrad from the rest of the country.

In a document delivered to NATO and reviewed by Reuters, Moscow accused the alliance of pursuing a “dangerous and reckless course” that carried “high risks of the outbreak of a direct armed conflict”.

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The warning said such a confrontation could include “Russian strikes against decision-making centres in the alliance’s member states right from the outset of the conflict”.

“Russia will be ready to use the entire arsenal of forces and capabilities at its disposal, including nuclear weapons, in order to defend its territory should NATO countries undertake any attempt aimed at isolating the Kaliningrad Region from the rest of the country,” the text said. The document was classified as a “non-paper”, the diplomatic term for an informal communication.

The estimated stocks of nuclear warheads by country in 2025, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research

Moscow also dismissed Western claims that Russia represents a threat to Europe.

The document said Russia did not intend to attack NATO members, but warned that any assault on Kaliningrad would trigger the strongest response available. The heavily militarised Russian exclave lies between Poland and Lithuania on the Baltic Sea.

The threats underscore the growing strain between Moscow and European governments, which accuse Russia of escalating a “hybrid war” across the continent through alleged acts of sabotage and arson.

NATO denounced what it called ‘irresponsible nuclear rhetoric’ and called on Russia to end its ‘unprovoked war in Ukraine’

Russia rejects those accusations, as well as repeated warnings from Western politicians that it may be preparing for a potential military attack on a NATO member.

NATO denounces ‘irresponsible nuclear rhetoric’

NATO spokesperson Allison Hart confirmed that Russia had sent the alliance a non-paper, but declined to reveal its contents.

“We have sent a response, noting that NATO is a defensive Alliance and none of our activities or exercises pose a risk to any part of Russia. We strongly denounce the threat of force, including any irresponsible nuclear rhetoric. We call on Russia to end its unprovoked war in Ukraine,” she said.

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A senior European defence official said: “(This is the) first time since (the) Cold War that Russia is threatening us like this. So this is serious.”

A NATO diplomat said: “I would say that the Russian letter is only another Russian attempt to intimidate Europeans, and that the response by NATO is firm and responsible. (It) reaffirms that we will not be dissuaded from supporting Ukraine.”