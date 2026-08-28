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Breaking: North Western State of Somalia Bars Opposition Members From Egal Airport During Party Chairman’s Welcome
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North Western State of Somalia Bars Opposition Members From Egal Airport During Party Chairman’s Welcome

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By Axadle Editorial Desk August 28, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 11 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Somaliland opposition members barred from Egal Airport while welcoming party chairman

Hargeisa (AX) — Tensions between North Western State of Somalia’s government and the opposition KAAH Party escalated Thursday after the party accused airport security of preventing its supporters from entering Egal International Airport to welcome chairman Mahmoud Hashi Abdi.

KAAH officials said security personnel barred party members from accessing the airport after Hashi arrived.

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The party warned that its supporters would force their way inside if they were blocked from entering the airport again.

KAAH also pledged to take action in response to the government’s move, although it did not specify what that response would involve.

The North Western State of Somalia government has not issued an official response to the allegations.

The confrontation comes as relations between KAAH and the ruling WADDANI Party continue to deteriorate.

KAAH backed WADDANI during the 2024 elections, after which the two parties formed a coalition government and KAAH members received ministerial appointments.

The partnership has since come under increasing strain.

KAAH has rejected the government’s proposal to open a North Western State of Somalia embassy in Jerusalem and criticized the administration’s performance in delivering public services.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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