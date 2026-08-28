North Western State of Somalia Bars Opposition Members From Egal Airport During Party Chairman’s Welcome

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

KAAH officials said security personnel barred party members from accessing the airport after Hashi arrived.

Hargeisa (AX) — Tensions between North Western State of Somalia’s government and the opposition KAAH Party escalated Thursday after the party accused airport security of preventing its supporters…

Hargeisa (AX) — Tensions between North Western State of Somalia’s government and the opposition KAAH Party escalated Thursday after the party accused airport security of preventing its supporters…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Transparency How we know

✓ Transparency How we know Confirmed

Hargeisa (AX) — Tensions between North Western State of Somalia’s government and the opposition KAAH Party escalated Thursday after the party accused airport security of preventing its supporters from entering Egal International Airport to welcome chairman Mahmoud Hashi Abdi.

KAAH officials said security personnel barred party members from accessing the airport after Hashi arrived.

- Advertisement -

The party warned that its supporters would force their way inside if they were blocked from entering the airport again.

KAAH also pledged to take action in response to the government’s move, although it did not specify what that response would involve.

The North Western State of Somalia government has not issued an official response to the allegations.

The confrontation comes as relations between KAAH and the ruling WADDANI Party continue to deteriorate.

KAAH backed WADDANI during the 2024 elections, after which the two parties formed a coalition government and KAAH members received ministerial appointments.

The partnership has since come under increasing strain.

KAAH has rejected the government’s proposal to open a North Western State of Somalia embassy in Jerusalem and criticized the administration’s performance in delivering public services.