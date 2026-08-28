Banadir police deny anyone died inside Waaberi station after shooting incident

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In a statement issued Wednesday, police said the incident took place at around 8:50 p.m. when a suspect, identified as Farhan Ibrahim Abshir, allegedly attempted to take a…

Mogadishu (AX) — Banadir regional police have rejected social media reports alleging that a person was killed inside Waaberi Police Station and that a body was later taken…

Mogadishu (AX) — Banadir regional police have rejected social media reports alleging that a person was killed inside Waaberi Police Station and that a body was later taken…

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Mogadishu (AX) — Banadir regional police have rejected social media reports alleging that a person was killed inside Waaberi Police Station and that a body was later taken from the facility.

In a statement issued Wednesday, police said the incident took place at around 8:50 p.m. when a suspect, identified as Farhan Ibrahim Abshir, allegedly attempted to take a firearm from an officer at the station.

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“During the incident, a gunshot was fired, hitting the suspect in the shoulder,” police said.

Authorities said Farhan suffered minor injuries, stressing that no one was killed.

The Banadir Regional Police Division also categorically dismissed claims that a body had been removed from Waaberi Police Station, calling the reports baseless.

Police said an investigation remains underway and that additional information will be made public once the inquiry is complete.