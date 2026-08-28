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Breaking: Banadir police deny anyone died inside Waaberi station after shooting incident
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Banadir police deny anyone died inside Waaberi station after shooting incident

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By Axadle Editorial Desk August 28, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 23 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Banadir police deny death inside Waaberi station after shooting incident

Mogadishu (AX) — Banadir regional police have rejected social media reports alleging that a person was killed inside Waaberi Police Station and that a body was later taken from the facility.

In a statement issued Wednesday, police said the incident took place at around 8:50 p.m. when a suspect, identified as Farhan Ibrahim Abshir, allegedly attempted to take a firearm from an officer at the station.

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“During the incident, a gunshot was fired, hitting the suspect in the shoulder,” police said.

Authorities said Farhan suffered minor injuries, stressing that no one was killed.

The Banadir Regional Police Division also categorically dismissed claims that a body had been removed from Waaberi Police Station, calling the reports baseless.

Police said an investigation remains underway and that additional information will be made public once the inquiry is complete.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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