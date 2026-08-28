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Breaking: More than 7,000 kidnapped in Nigeria as Boko Haram takes 90% of ransom
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More than 7,000 kidnapped in Nigeria as Boko Haram takes 90% of ransom

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By Adam Omar August 28, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
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Over 7,000 Kidnapped in Nigeria as Boko Haram Takes 90% of Ransom

Nigeria recorded 1,411 kidnapping incidents involving about 7,825 victims between July 2025 and June 2026, while ransom payments reached at least N7.78 billion, according to SBM Intelligence.

Boko Haram was responsible for more than 90% of the ransom collected, taking about N7 billion from only eight incidents, including the abduction of hundreds of students in Niger and Borno states. The report also recorded 963 deaths during the period and said 85% of the kidnapping cases occurred in the North.

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Security forces carried out 302 anti-kidnapping operations, underscoring the scale of the threat confronting Nigeria’s security response.

Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 593 published stories
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