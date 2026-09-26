Former NISA Chief Criticizes Reduced Support for Disabled Soldiers and Fallen Troops’ Families

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The reported reductions have alarmed affected soldiers and relatives, although the federal government has yet to issue a public explanation.

Mogadishu (AX) — Former Somali intelligence chief Fahad Haji Yasin Dahir has condemned reported cuts to financial assistance for retired soldiers, troops disabled in service and families of…

Mogadishu (AX) — Former Somali intelligence chief Fahad Haji Yasin Dahir has condemned reported cuts to financial assistance for retired soldiers, troops disabled in service and families of…

Mogadishu (AX) — Former Somali intelligence chief Fahad Haji Yasin Dahir has condemned reported cuts to financial assistance for retired soldiers, troops disabled in service and families of soldiers killed while fighting the al-Shabab militant group.

The reported reductions have alarmed affected soldiers and relatives, although the federal government has yet to issue a public explanation.

- Advertisement -

“This issue did not begin recently; rather, there have long been complaints regarding the treatment of certain segments of the Somali National Army, specifically the families of fallen soldiers, disabled troops and retirees,” Fahad wrote on Facebook.

Fahad warned that cutting benefits for these groups could deepen the impression that those who sacrificed their lives, health and livelihoods for Somalia are being denied the care and respect they earned.

A report published Sept. 25 said families raising children of soldiers killed in the war against al-Shabab had suffered a 50% payment reduction. The monthly allowance for each child reportedly fell from $200 to $100, with families saying they had received no explanation.

Fahad said the federal government had issued Decree No. 198 this year concerning the Agency for the Care of Martyrs’ Orphans, the Disabled and Retirees of the Somali National Army.

He argued that any move to reduce benefits owed to those groups must rest on clear legal authority, a transparent procedure and accountability.

“I explicitly call upon President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and his administration to disclose to the public and the military the legal basis for this decision, the approving authority, the legal mandate under which it was implemented, and the reason why the financial burden is being imposed on the most vulnerable segments of the National Army,” Fahad said.

Without a clearly stated legal foundation, he said, questions could arise over whether the decision complies with laws and regulations intended to safeguard the rights of fallen soldiers’ families, disabled personnel and retirees.

Fahad stressed that payments to the families of fallen soldiers should be recognized as an earned right rather than charity, reflecting the sacrifice made by those who died in national service.

“The martyrs withheld nothing from the nation; they gave the most precious thing a human being possesses, their lives,” he said.

He also pointed to the lasting consequences for soldiers who lost their health and physical abilities in combat, saying the children and spouses of those killed depend on the nation’s support.

His remarks came as President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud told the 81st session of the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday that Somalia remained determined to defeat militant groups and reinforce its national security institutions.

Hassan Sheikh urged predictable, sustained financing for Somalia’s security transition, including sufficient funding for the African Union mission. He said the handover of full security responsibility to Somali forces would require proper financial support.