CNN Reporters Blocked From Joining Trump’s Air Force One Trip

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Last week, the president moved to exclude CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, accusing the outlets of portraying him only negatively.

CNN reporters have been barred from travelling aboard Air Force One with US President Donald Trump, marking the latest effort by the White House to restrict the network’s…

CNN reporters have been barred from travelling aboard Air Force One with US President Donald Trump, marking the latest effort by the White House to restrict the network’s…

CNN reporters have been barred from travelling aboard Air Force One with US President Donald Trump, marking the latest effort by the White House to restrict the network’s access.

Last week, the president moved to exclude CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, accusing the outlets of portraying him only negatively.

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Journalists from all three organisations were subsequently denied entry to the White House complex. A judge later ordered their access to be temporarily reinstated, ruling that Mr Trump’s action was likely unconstitutional.

CNN had been scheduled to serve as the television network in the press “pool” accompanying President Trump on a trip to Tennessee today.

The pool is a rotating team of journalists who travel with the president and share coverage with other news organisations because space is limited.

Instead, the White House schedule listed only a “Secondary TV” correspondent and crew from Lindell TV, a pro-Trump outlet operated by his close ally, businessman Mike Lindell.

Earlier this week, while CNN’s access to the White House remained suspended, the five leading US broadcasters jointly moved to stop providing pool coverage of White House events.

“The public has a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about its government. No administration should restrict a news organisation because it objects to its reporting,” ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox and NBC said.

US television networks resumed covering Mr Trump’s White House events yesterday, delivering the first live pool coverage of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit.

The White House television press pool supplied video of President Xi arriving for tea on the final day of his visit, along with footage of the two leaders touring the National Archives, home to the US Constitution.