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GAALKACYO, Somalia — Puntland State President Said Abdullahi Deni has launched a verbal attack on the leaders of Somalia’s federal government, whose terms have expired, warning that constantly…

GAALKACYO, Somalia — Puntland State President Said Abdullahi Deni has launched a verbal attack on the leaders of Somalia’s federal government, whose terms have expired, warning that constantly changing political positions and decisions are pushing the country into an extremely difficult phase.

Deni made the remarks at a ceremony on Wednesday to lay the foundation stone for the expansion of Abdullahi Yusuf Airport in Gaalkacyo, where he spoke at length about the country’s overall situation and the protracted dispute surrounding the electoral process.

“You can all see the stage Somalia is going through. Difficult circumstances are unfolding and taking on a new form every day, and it is a great misfortune that the country’s leadership has made it a habit to change its position from day to day,” Deni said, calling on the people of Puntland State to determine their own destiny and future.

The president of Puntland State also said that the country’s situation had reached a dangerous point, criticizing Hassan Sheikh Mohamud for leading the country through contradictory and unfounded decisions. He added that leaders were expected to avoid steps that create confusion among the public and instead prioritize resolving political grievances.

On the other hand, Deni emphasized that Puntland State would always respect agreements it had entered into with Somali and international parties, noting that his administration had never violated agreements signed by its predecessors. He affirmed that Puntland State was committed to upholding the law and strengthening the system of governance.

“We always honor the agreements we have entered into, whether with Somalis or foreigners. Puntland State has existed for 28 years, and no president has ever annulled an agreement signed by his predecessor. Even when there is a grievance, the parties sit down again and review it together; we uphold the law and strengthen governance,” Deni said.

The Puntland State leader’s remarks came as political tensions remain between the federal government, some regional administrations and opposition figures, centering on the management of elections and constitutional amendments. The dispute has further complicated efforts to reach an inclusive political solution.

AXADLETM