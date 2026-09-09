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Horn Petroleum Partners With Vivo Energy to Distribute Shell Lubricants in Somalia

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By Axadle Editorial Desk September 9, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 9 hours ago 2-minute read
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Horn Petroleum signs deal with Vivo Energy to distribute Shell lubricants in Somalia

Dubai (AX) — Horn Petroleum is set to distribute Shell-branded lubricants in Somalia under a new agreement with Vivo Energy, broadening its range of petroleum products in the Somali market.

Horn Petroleum CEO Mahad Abdi Ali and Vivo Energy Vice President Karim Kermen signed the agreement Tuesday in Dubai.

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Horn Petroleum said the deal formally appoints the company as a distributor of Shell lubricants in Somalia.

The company said the partnership would improve access to quality petroleum products while addressing concerns about the standards of some lubricants entering the country.

“This agreement eliminates the complaints about the quality of the oil that used to come into the country, which is a great benefit for both the companies and the transport sector,” Horn Petroleum said in a statement.

Horn Petroleum said reliable access to high-quality lubricants can improve vehicle performance, protect engines, support industrial activity and promote stronger competition across the energy market.

“We believe that access to high-quality lubricants is essential for improving vehicle performance, protecting engines, supporting industrial operations, and contributing to a stronger and more competitive energy market,” the company said.

Vivo Energy operates about 4,200 service stations in 29 markets, providing fuels, lubricants and convenience retail services under the Shell and Engen brands.

The agreement expands Vivo Energy’s distribution network for Shell lubricants and gives Horn Petroleum a route to strengthen its position in Somalia’s petroleum and energy-products sector through access to a globally recognized brand.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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