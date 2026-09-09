Zimbabwe Rural Teachers Reduce Workweek to Three Days Amid Low Pay

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

In a notice addressed to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, the union said members would use the other two working days to pursue income-generating activities and…

Rural teachers in Zimbabwe say they will work only three days a week, with the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) blaming low pay and difficult working…

Rural teachers in Zimbabwe say they will work only three days a week, with the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) blaming low pay and difficult working…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Rural teachers in Zimbabwe say they will work only three days a week, with the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) blaming low pay and difficult working conditions for the move.

In a notice addressed to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, the union said members would use the other two working days to pursue income-generating activities and supplement their salaries.

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“This development has been necessitated by the unresolved salary crisis that has caused public service teachers to remain incapacitated,” the group said.