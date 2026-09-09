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Zimbabwe Rural Teachers Reduce Workweek to Three Days Amid Low Pay

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By Newsroom September 9, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 12 hours ago 1-minute read
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Zimbabwe's Rural Teachers Cut Workweek to 3 Days Over Low Pay

Rural teachers in Zimbabwe say they will work only three days a week, with the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) blaming low pay and difficult working conditions for the move.

In a notice addressed to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, the union said members would use the other two working days to pursue income-generating activities and supplement their salaries.

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“This development has been necessitated by the unresolved salary crisis that has caused public service teachers to remain incapacitated,” the group said.

Written by Newsroom Reporter

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