Tate Brothers Denied Release From US Jail While Awaiting Extradition

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Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis rejected the brothers’ request for bail after a hearing last month in federal court in Miami.

Andrew and Tristan Tate will remain in a Miami jail as they fight extradition to Britain, where authorities want them to face rape and other criminal charges.

Andrew and Tristan Tate will remain in a Miami jail as they fight extradition to Britain, where authorities want them to face rape and other criminal charges. Magistrate…

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Andrew and Tristan Tate will remain in a Miami jail as they fight extradition to Britain, where authorities want them to face rape and other criminal charges.

Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis rejected the brothers’ request for bail after a hearing last month in federal court in Miami.

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Andrew Tate, 39, and Tristan Tate, 38, were arrested in Miami on 18 July after Britain sought their extradition over allegations of rape, assault and facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.

The brothers, who hold dual US and British citizenship, have denied all wrongdoing.

Andrew Tate has previously described himself as a misogynist.

In a court filing dated 10 August, prosecutors from the Miami US Attorney’s office said the brothers recruited dozens of women from 2014 to work for a webcam pornography business before later operating online courses known as ‘Hustler’s University’.

Prosecutors said international extradition cases carry a strong presumption in favour of detention.

They argued that releasing the Tates could endanger the community, pointing to allegations from British authorities that the brothers strangled victims during forcible rapes. Prosecutors also said the brothers might attempt to flee.

The government further cited allegations from Romanian authorities, who have charged the brothers with human trafficking, that the pair tried to influence witness statements while living under judicial supervision.

Romanian authorities allege that the Tates threatened to publish private information about alleged victims and bribed one alleged victim, according to the US prosecutors.

In court filings, the brothers’ defence lawyers argued that continued detention was unnecessary while the extradition case proceeded. They said the Tates’ “extraordinary public visibility” would make it difficult for them to escape.

The lawyers also maintained that the brothers had appeared regularly in court in Romania.

They said the women whom the brothers were accused of bribing wanted to speak in their defence, and that the Tates had helped arrange their travel to Bucharest and hired lawyers to represent them.

“The Tates’ compliance record is clear and convincing evidence they are not a danger to the community,” the defence lawyers wrote.

The lawyers proposed that Judge Louis release the brothers on bail, require them to surrender their passports and place them under location monitoring.

UK charges span seven years

The extradition process could take months. According to US court records, Britain has until 16 ⁠September to send its complete extradition request to the State Department.

The arrests in Miami followed new charges filed by Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service over alleged offences involving four alleged victims between July 2010 and August 2017.

The brothers had previously faced rape and human trafficking charges in Britain involving three alleged victims, the ⁠CPS said.

A British judge issued warrants for their arrests in 2024.

Neither brother has appeared in a British court to enter a plea to the charges.

Britain is seeking their extradition in connection with both sets of allegations.