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Heavy Fighting Erupts in Somalia’s Baidoa as Rival South West Forces Clash

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By Axadle Editorial Desk September 28, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 48 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Heavy Fighting Erupts in Somalia’s Baidoa as Rival South West Forces Clash

BAIDOA, Somalia — Rival forces aligned with competing political camps clashed in Baidoa on Monday, unleashing heavy gunfire and weapons fire across the capital of Somalia’s South West state.

Residents reported fighting in Boonkaay, Barwaaqo, Munaawar, Maayafuulka, Al-Axmaar, Al-Faras and Onodka. Local reports also described armed fighters moving through several parts of the city.

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Forces backing parliamentary speaker Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur Madobe said they had held their positions. Fighters loyal to former South West President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen, however, said they had entered Baidoa and seized control of parts of the city.

Heavy shelling was reported near the South West State presidential palace, according to residents. Local reports further alleged that drones had been deployed and that three armored vehicles were destroyed, although those claims could not be independently verified.

Residents in neighborhoods affected by the clashes were reported to be sheltering indoors as tensions remained high. No independently verified casualty figures were immediately available, and the balance of control in the disputed areas could not be established.

The violence is the latest episode in a wider political and security confrontation in South West state. Forces aligned with Laftagareen have reportedly entered Baidoa more than seven times since May, when Somalia’s federal government backed Madobe in a power struggle over control of the state’s leadership.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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