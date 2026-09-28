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Ethiopia’s Somali Region Opens Hospital for Police Personnel and Their Families

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By Axadle Editorial Desk September 28, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 33 minutes ago 1-minute read
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Ethiopia’s Somali region inaugurates hospital for police personnel and families

Jigjiga (AX) — A nearly 1 billion birr hospital dedicated to Ethiopia’s Somali Region police and their families was inaugurated on Sunday, marking a major investment in healthcare for the security forces.

Somali Region President Mustafe Mohamud Omar and Health Bureau head Dr. Muuse Ahmed formally opened the facility, which regional officials said was built specifically for police personnel and their relatives.

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Officials said construction accounted for about 700 million birr, while a further 300 million birr went toward medical equipment and establishing health services.

The hospital contains nearly 200 rooms, including nine surgical rooms equipped for both minor and major operations. A 10-bed intensive care unit is also part of the facility.

President Mustafe said the hospital reflects wider efforts to strengthen healthcare services for security personnel and their families.

“The security personnel play an important role in peace, stability and social development, and should receive quality, dedicated and free healthcare services,” he said.

The inauguration forms part of the regional administration’s broader plan to expand services and long-term support for security forces and their families, with healthcare among its central priorities.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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