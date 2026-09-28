Questions continue to surround President Bola Tinubu’s failure to return home, with opposition politicians alleging that his absence amounts to a breach of the Constitution.
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Tinubu’s Failure to Return to Nigeria Raises Concern
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Newsroom published Updated 22 minutes ago 1-minute read
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