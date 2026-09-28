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Monday, September 28, 2026 15 Rabi al-Thani 1448 AH Asr 14:57
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Breaking: Tinubu’s Failure to Return to Nigeria Raises Concern
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Tinubu’s Failure to Return to Nigeria Raises ConcernEthiopia’s Somali Region Opens Hospital for Police Personnel and Their FamiliesHeavy Fighting Erupts in Somalia’s Baidoa as Rival South West Forces ClashSomali pirates threaten captive crew as families lose contact with 10 Pakistani sailorsTrump Dismisses AI Fears Before Meeting Anthropic CEOSomalia’s Customs Revenue Falls 40% as Strait of Hormuz Disruptions Deepen Economic StrainTinubu’s Failure to Return to Nigeria Raises ConcernEthiopia’s Somali Region Opens Hospital for Police Personnel and Their FamiliesHeavy Fighting Erupts in Somalia’s Baidoa as Rival South West Forces ClashSomali pirates threaten captive crew as families lose contact with 10 Pakistani sailorsTrump Dismisses AI Fears Before Meeting Anthropic CEOSomalia’s Customs Revenue Falls 40% as Strait of Hormuz Disruptions Deepen Economic Strain
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Tinubu’s Failure to Return to Nigeria Raises Concern

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By Adam Omar September 28, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 22 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Tinubu Orders Five-Year Plan to Tackle Nigeria's Security Threats
Tinubu Orders Five-Year Plan to Address Nigeria’s Security Threats

Questions continue to surround President Bola Tinubu’s failure to return home, with opposition politicians alleging that his absence amounts to a breach of the Constitution.

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Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 622 published stories
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