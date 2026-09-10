Garissa Governor Jama Defends Museum Project as Construction Begins

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Garissa has begun work on a county museum at a former hospital site, with Governor Nathif Jama hailing the project as a major step toward safeguarding the region’s…

Garissa Governor Nathif Jama laying the foundation stone/STEPHEN ASTARIKO Garissa has begun work on a county museum at a former hospital site, with Governor Nathif Jama hailing the…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Garissa Governor Nathif Jama laying the foundation stone/STEPHEN ASTARIKO

Garissa has begun work on a county museum at a former hospital site, with Governor Nathif Jama hailing the project as a major step toward safeguarding the region’s history, culture and indigenous knowledge for generations to come.

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Jama spoke on Monday after laying the museum’s foundation stone, saying the facility would connect Garissa’s past with its present and future while giving younger residents an opportunity to understand and value their heritage.

“To call this a happy and profoundly important day in the journey of Garissa county’s revolution would be an understatement,” Jama said.

The museum will occupy the former Ministry of Health offices, a site with deep historical significance because it once housed Garissa’s first hospital.

The old red-brick building, constructed by British colonial authorities in 1932, will serve as the foundation of the new institution.

Jama said choosing the location was an intentional decision aimed at protecting a landmark whose history forms an important part of Garissa’s story.

“We have this old structure, and I ensured the county museum would be established here because of its historical significance. This old building will form the basis of the Garissa County Museum,” he said.

He said the existing building would be renovated and expanded to create more facilities and exhibition areas as the county develops a comprehensive museum.

The museum will include several sections, among them one focused on indigenous knowledge and traditional medicine. That section will preserve records of medicinal plants, traditional practices and other knowledge gathered from communities across the county.

According to Jama, much of this knowledge has been passed down orally for generations and must be recorded before it disappears.

“Many people may not yet grasp the full value of a museum, but I understand what it represents, as do many of you. This is not simply a construction project; it is an investment in Garissa county’s identity and heritage.”

“By collecting plants, indigenous medicinal knowledge and related products from every part of the county and preserving them here, we will help current and future generations understand and appreciate where they come from,” he added.

Khalif Nunde, an elder, welcomed the initiative, saying significant parts of Garissa’s history had never been properly documented.

He remembered being treated at the hospital in the 1960s, when he was still a young boy.

“I want to thank the governor for making an effort to revive our history. Our history matters, and we need to preserve these things,” he said.

Nunde said the hospital’s story was closely linked to the growth of healthcare services in Garissa.

He recalled that when the facility was no longer the town’s main hospital, services were moved to other institutions, including the Medical Training Centre, before eventually being transferred to the facility now known as Garissa Level Five Hospital.

“Some of us witnessed this history firsthand, and I am deeply grateful to our governor for bringing it back and preserving it,” Nunde said.