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Burnham Reaffirms Commitment to Good Friday Agreement After Border Poll Remarks

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By Abdiwahab Ahmed September 9, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 8 hours ago 2-minute read
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Burnham commits to Good Friday Agreement after border poll remarks

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has pledged to “stick to the Good Friday Agreement 100%”, including its provisions on a possible referendum on Irish reunification.

He was responding to Scottish National Party MP Chris Law, who questioned whether it was fair that Northern Ireland has a legally established route to a referendum while Scotland has no equivalent mechanism.

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“I would also remind him, on the question of a border poll, that it is for the Northern Ireland Secretary to consider when there is a clear consensus in the country — when public opinion has shifted to the point at which the call must be considered,” Mr Burnham said.

“I would say exactly the same applies in Scotland. I am not aware of majority public support for another referendum, and until that changes, Mr Speaker, there will not be one.”

Mr Burnham made the comments during his first official visit to Northern Ireland as British Prime Minister, amid questions about the prospects of a border poll.

“I will take a collaborative approach, but some issues will be off the table, and that is one issue that will be off the table,” he said.

His remarks prompted an angry reaction from nationalist politicians. Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said no prime minister had the right to “high-handedly” remove the provision for a unity referendum from the Good Friday Agreement.

Earlier this week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Northern Ireland-related issues would feature in a meeting he is due to hold with Mr Burnham later this month.

He described the conditions for calling a border poll as “an issue that has to be discussed”.

Additional reporting PA

Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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