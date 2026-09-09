U.S. forces conduct airstrike against al-Shabab west of Mogadishu

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AFRICOM said the strike occurred approximately 175 kilometers west of Mogadishu.

Mogadishu (AX) — U.S. forces carried out an airstrike targeting al-Shabab militants in Somalia on Friday, the U.S. Africa Command said Tuesday, as joint efforts to contain the…

Mogadishu (AX) — U.S. forces carried out an airstrike targeting al-Shabab militants in Somalia on Friday, the U.S. Africa Command said Tuesday, as joint efforts to contain the…

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Mogadishu (AX) — U.S. forces carried out an airstrike targeting al-Shabab militants in Somalia on Friday, the U.S. Africa Command said Tuesday, as joint efforts to contain the group continue.

AFRICOM said the strike occurred approximately 175 kilometers west of Mogadishu.

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“AFRICOM, alongside the Federal Government of Somalia and Somali Armed Forces, continues to take action to degrade al-Shabaab’s ability to threaten U.S. forces and our citizens abroad,” the command said in a statement.

The command did not provide information on possible casualties or identify the weapons used in the operation.

The latest strike follows an escalation in operations by U.S. and Somali forces against al-Shabab in several parts of the country.

The al-Qaeda-linked group has continued to launch attacks in Somalia despite sustained military campaigns by Somali forces and their international partners.