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Breaking: Galmudug Election Winners Announced After Supreme Court Certifies Rerun Results
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Galmudug Election Winners Announced After Supreme Court Certifies Rerun Results

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By Axadle Editorial Desk October 15, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 51 minutes ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
Galmudug State election winners announced after supreme court certifies rerun results

Dhusamareb (AX) — Somalia’s electoral commission has formally confirmed the winners of Galmudug State’s parliamentary election after the Supreme Court endorsed the results of the Sept. 30 rerun on Tuesday.

The National Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (NIEBC) released the names of the successful candidates elected to Galmudug’s 89-member House of Representatives after the court issued its final ruling.

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“The INEBC hereby officially announces the names of the successful members of the new House of Representatives for the Galmudug State of Somalia, as listed in the attached document,” the commission said.

The commission said it acted in accordance with Somalia’s National Electoral Law and the legislation governing its establishment and operations.

The Supreme Court approved the results after finding that no legal petition challenging the Sept. 30 rerun had been submitted within the timeframe set out in Article 73 of the National Electoral Law.

Tuesday’s ruling brought the judicial certification process to an end after the commission had issued its preliminary results.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s Justice and Solidarity Party (JSP) secured the largest share of seats in the Galmudug legislature, handing it a dominant majority in the newly elected assembly.

The Sept. 30 ballot covered elections for Galmudug’s House of Representatives as well as its local councils.

The vote was held again after the Supreme Court, in a landmark Aug. 24 decision, voided the state’s July 30 parliamentary and local council elections.

The court concluded that the earlier election had failed to meet constitutional and electoral standards requiring a free, fair and impartial process. It said the violations were serious enough to undermine the vote’s integrity and affect its outcome.

The legal challenge was filed by the Towfiiq political organization, which disputed the July election results.

Towfiiq did not take part in the Sept. 30 rerun after the electoral commission left it off the list of 12 organizations approved to compete. The organization had questioned the commission’s preparations and the conditions surrounding the new vote.

According to Tuesday’s ruling, no petition challenging the rerun results was filed with the Supreme Court during the period allowed by law.

The Galmudug election is part of the federal government’s wider attempt to replace Somalia’s longstanding indirect, clan-based selection process with direct elections contested by registered political organizations.

The proposed electoral reforms remain a source of national political tension. Several opposition groups and federal member states maintain that significant changes to Somalia’s electoral system should proceed only after a broader political agreement.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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