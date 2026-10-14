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Somali Cabinet Approves Resolution to Implement Revised Constitution

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By Axadle Editorial Desk October 14, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 7 hours ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Somali cabinet approves resolution to implement revised Constitution

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s Council of Ministers has approved the implementation of the revised Constitution and tasked a ministerial committee with drafting legislation to define the government’s structure, the number of ministers and the mandates of state institutions.

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre chaired the extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, which focused on putting the Constitution into practice, advancing state-building efforts and strengthening public institutions.

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The committee, led by the minister of justice and constitutional affairs, has two months to complete a bill setting out the structure of government.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said the proposed law would determine the number of government members and clarify the responsibilities of ministries and other state institutions.

The office described the measure as the first legislation of its kind since 1968.

During the meeting, Hamza said the Constitution had taken effect and would be implemented gradually in stages.

He also underscored the government’s intention to conduct federal-level one-person, one-vote elections in 2027.

But Puntland State, Jubbaland and several opposition groups have rejected the revised Constitution. They maintain that the 2012 provisional Constitution remains the only legal foundation for Somalia’s political process and forthcoming elections.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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