Tributes paid to man killed in tiger attack at UK wildlife park

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Mr Chapman died on Saturday after entering the tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster. In a statement, his family said he had experienced “significant mental illness…

William Chapman’s family have remembered the 23-year-old as a “bright, warm and engaging young man” whose death at a Yorkshire wildlife park has left them “utterly devastated”.

William Chapman’s family have remembered the 23-year-old as a “bright, warm and engaging young man” whose death at a Yorkshire wildlife park has left them “utterly devastated”. Mr…

William Chapman’s family have remembered the 23-year-old as a “bright, warm and engaging young man” whose death at a Yorkshire wildlife park has left them “utterly devastated”.

Mr Chapman died on Saturday after entering the tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster. In a statement, his family said he had experienced “significant mental illness over a number of years”.

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“The family are utterly devastated by their loss and are struggling to come to terms with what has happened,” they said.

They also appealed to the public to stop circulating video footage of the incident.

“The family are hopeful that the relevant authorities will do their utmost to get to the bottom of why our amazing son did what he did,” the statement said.

Describing Mr Chapman as “dearly loved”, his relatives said he had been a “bright, warm and engaging young man”.

‘Remembered with great fondness’

“Sadly, William suffered from significant mental illness over a number of years and was consequently prescribed strong medication,” the family said.

“It will be for the coroner to decide what part this played in his death.

“We would ask everybody to respect that process.”

Mr Chapman previously attended Jackie Palmer Stage School in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire.

In a tribute posted on Facebook, the school said it was “deeply saddened” by the loss of its former student and recalled how much it had enjoyed watching him develop “both as a person and as a performer”.

Jackie Palmer Stage School said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our former student, William Chapman.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with William’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

“We loved watching William grow, both as a person and as a performer, during his time with us.

“It was a privilege to be part of his journey, and he will be remembered with great fondness by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.”

Health and safety investigation

Footage referred to in reports appears to show Mr Chapman filming as he approached the animal.

A brief clip, apparently uploaded to an Instagram account that has since been deleted, was recorded inside the tiger enclosure. The animal can be seen lying on a wooden platform a few metres from the camera.

Last night, US President Donald Trump shared footage of Mr Chapman being attacked by the tiger on his Truth Social platform, alongside the signed message: “Don’t ever mess with nature!”

Shortly afterwards, Mr Trump posted another video montage that appeared to show several other people being mauled by lions, set to an upbeat soundtrack.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park is to remain closed for a fifth day after the attack.

Emergency services were called shortly after 1.30pm on 10 October, when Mr Chapman, who police said had been visiting the park alone, entered the enclosure.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

City of Doncaster Council, which licenses the park, said on Monday that it had opened a health and safety investigation.

Dan Swaine, the council’s executive director of place, said: “As the relevant licensing authority for the Yorkshire Wildlife Park, I can confirm that, in line with our statutory duties, the council has launched a health and safety investigation.

“We are also working with multiple agencies, including the police and health agencies, and are supporting the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in response to the incident.

“At this time, we won’t be commenting further on the individual or the investigation and we ask that the privacy of those involved is respected at this difficult time.”

In an earlier social media statement, the wildlife park said it had received messages from “many, many people” about Altai, the Amur tiger involved in the incident. It confirmed that the animal will not be euthanised.