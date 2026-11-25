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MOGADISHU, Somalia — Fahad Yasin Haji Dahir, the former director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), has thrown his full support behind President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud,…

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Fahad Yasin Haji Dahir, the former director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), has thrown his full support behind President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, whose term in office has expired. In a social media post, Fahad directly targeted his longtime political ally, former President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo.

Fahad’s verbal attack came after Farmaajo praised a reported visit to the capital, Mogadishu, by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. The move is part of a plan by the Kampala government to help find a political solution to the dispute over Somalia’s system of governance.

“Farmaajo: Patriotism That Does Not Endure”

In a post titled “FARMAAJO: PATRIOTISM THAT DOES NOT ENDURE!”, Fahad posed a pointed question to the former president:

“Where are the patriotism and hostility toward foreigners that were long the hallmarks of your political identity?”

Reminding readers that Farmaajo’s public support had been built on his opposition to the 2011 Kampala Agreement, he said:

“It is unfortunate that in 2026, President Farmaajo is welcoming the second phase of the Kampala Agreement while using it to undermine Hassan.”

“Patriotism is based on principles; it is not a shifting ideology that adapts to personal interests.”

Fahad centered his criticism on Farmaajo’s alleged departure from the principle of opposing foreign interference, even as Somalia currently relies directly on foreign support in both the security and economic sectors.

The Kampala Agreement, signed on June 9, 2011, and brokered by President Museveni and the UN special envoy Augustine Mahiga, stipulated that Farmaajo, who was prime minister at the time, step down within 30 days — a move that sparked widespread protests in Mogadishu in support of Farmaajo.

What Farmaajo said

Fahad based his response on a post published by Farmaajo on X, which read:

“I welcome President Museveni’s acceptance of the invitation to visit Mogadishu. Our country needs genuine dialogue involving everyone and based on the Constitution and the Supreme Court ruling that rejected the illegal extension of the president’s term.”

Museveni accepted the invitation on November 23, 2026, following a meeting with Hassan Sheikh in Entebbe, according to a joint statement; the official timing of the visit will be determined through diplomatic channels. The Federal Government, meanwhile, denied that Uganda was mediating the election dispute, saying the official statement did not explicitly refer to mediation.

Somalia’s Supreme Court ruled earlier in November that Hassan Sheikh’s one-year term extension was unconstitutional, affirming that his four-year term had ended in May 2026. Hassan Sheikh, however, rejected the ruling, insisting that his term would continue until May 2027 under the amended constitution.

The Failure of the Future Council

Fahad Yasin had previously failed in an effort to bring Hassan Sheikh before Somalia’s Future Council, pressuring its members to abandon the strict conditions they had previously set for negotiations.

Talks between the federal government and the Future Council — whose members include Puntland State, Jubaland and opposition politicians — ended unsuccessfully several times this year, particularly in February and May 2026. The council accused Hassan Sheikh of making unilateral decisions on the constitutional and electoral processes.

Fahad’s support for Hassan Sheikh is not new. In January 2026, Fahad, the behind-the-scenes leader of the Haybad Qaran party, congratulated Hassan Sheikh on Facebook after the Somali government decided to downgrade its diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates.

The Man Behind the Scenes

The former NISA director, who has now turned the Haybad Qaran organization into his political base, has in recent months been disseminating political views on social media while residing in one of the foreign countries he criticized Farmaajo for engaging with. Fahad Yasin is also among the influential figures involved in bringing Arab funding into the efforts to build Somali politicians’ power in the country, while consistently preferring to guide the administration from behind the scenes.

The Haybad Qaran alliance was announced in November 2025, following a meeting of Somali politicians in Turkey. The organization’s presidential candidate is former Prime Minister Abdi Farah Shirdon (Saacid), while Fahad Yasin is the party’s most influential figure.

Fahad served as the director of Farmaajo’s 2017 election campaign, later becoming Director of the Presidency (2017–2018), deputy director and commander of NISA, and National Security Adviser (2021–2022). Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble removed him from his NISA post in 2021 following the killing of intelligence officer Ikran Tahliil. Fahad ultimately formally severed his political ties with Farmaajo on September 1, 2024.

Qatar’s Money and Elections

Fahad Yasin played a major role in the formation of the president whose term has ended when Hassan Sheikh first came to power in 2012. According to reports, funding for that campaign came from Qatar. Similarly, when Farmaajo was elected president, substantial campaign financing was brought in from Doha.

Fahad, who worked for Al Jazeera Arabic between 2005 and 2011, used Qatar’s financial support to become the most powerful figure in the Farmaajo administration. The Gulf diplomatic crisis erupted in 2017, leading Fahad to be viewed as Qatar’s official representative of interests in Mogadishu.

Nevertheless, the Qatari government has previously denied allegations that it financed Somalia and its politicians through Fahad Yasin, describing them as “baseless.”

AXADLETM