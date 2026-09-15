Towfiiq political organization opposes exclusion from Galmudug re-run election

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

In a statement issued Monday, the organization said it was prepared to participate and expected the vote to follow Somalia’s laws, regulations and established electoral procedures.

Dhusamareb (AX) — Towfiiq has challenged its exclusion from the list of political parties cleared by the National Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to contest Galmudug’s re-run election.

Dhusamareb (AX) — Towfiiq has challenged its exclusion from the list of political parties cleared by the National Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to contest Galmudug’s re-run election.…

Dhusamareb (AX) — Towfiiq has challenged its exclusion from the list of political parties cleared by the National Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to contest Galmudug’s re-run election.

In a statement issued Monday, the organization said it was prepared to participate and expected the vote to follow Somalia’s laws, regulations and established electoral procedures.

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Towfiiq said it was the party that petitioned the court for a re-run after alleging that electoral laws and procedures had been breached.

“It came as a surprise that the very organization which called for the correction of the electoral process learned of its exclusion from the election through social media,” Towfiiq said.

The group said the electoral commission already holds its list of candidates for seats in the regional House of Representatives and local councils, which it described as evidence of its readiness to compete.

Towfiiq urged the commission to avoid any measure that might be viewed as biased or discriminatory, calling on it to operate impartially and within the law.

The organization said it believes its exclusion is connected to the legal challenge it previously brought against the election results. It described the decision as contrary to the principles of justice and free elections.

Towfiiq also appealed to Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to intervene and ensure that both the law and court orders are respected.

It called on its supporters and the people of Galmudug to prepare for peaceful gatherings and demonstrations to voice their position on what it termed the need for a free and fair election.

The National Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has approved 12 parties to contest the Galmudug House of Representatives and local council re-run election, scheduled for Sept. 30, 2026.

Towfiiq was absent from the commission’s list, while the electoral body did not immediately give a reason for the exclusion.