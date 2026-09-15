 Skip to content
Tuesday, September 15, 2026 2 Rabi al-Thani 1448 AH Isha 19:04
Muqdisho 26°C
Breaking: Ghana Arrests Three Linked to Major French Drug Bust
Breaking News
Ghana Arrests Three Linked to Major French Drug BustTowfiiq Political Organization Opposes Exclusion from Galmudug Re-run ElectionNATO Fighter Jet Shoots Down Drone Over LithuaniaNorth Western State of Somalia’s Legal Case for Secession From Somalia ExaminedEritrean Foreign Minister Accuses UAE of Pursuing “Port Imperialism” Across AfricaIran Rejects Any Talks With US Following Trump’s RemarksGhana Arrests Three Linked to Major French Drug BustTowfiiq Political Organization Opposes Exclusion from Galmudug Re-run ElectionNATO Fighter Jet Shoots Down Drone Over LithuaniaNorth Western State of Somalia’s Legal Case for Secession From Somalia ExaminedEritrean Foreign Minister Accuses UAE of Pursuing “Port Imperialism” Across AfricaIran Rejects Any Talks With US Following Trump’s Remarks
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom Somalia News English

Towfiiq Political Organization Opposes Exclusion from Galmudug Re-run Election

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk September 15, 2026 2 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
Towfiiq political organization opposes exclusion from Galmudug re-run election

Dhusamareb (AX) — Towfiiq has challenged its exclusion from the list of political parties cleared by the National Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to contest Galmudug’s re-run election.

In a statement issued Monday, the organization said it was prepared to participate and expected the vote to follow Somalia’s laws, regulations and established electoral procedures.

- Advertisement -

Towfiiq said it was the party that petitioned the court for a re-run after alleging that electoral laws and procedures had been breached.

“It came as a surprise that the very organization which called for the correction of the electoral process learned of its exclusion from the election through social media,” Towfiiq said.

The group said the electoral commission already holds its list of candidates for seats in the regional House of Representatives and local councils, which it described as evidence of its readiness to compete.

Towfiiq urged the commission to avoid any measure that might be viewed as biased or discriminatory, calling on it to operate impartially and within the law.

The organization said it believes its exclusion is connected to the legal challenge it previously brought against the election results. It described the decision as contrary to the principles of justice and free elections.

Towfiiq also appealed to Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to intervene and ensure that both the law and court orders are respected.

It called on its supporters and the people of Galmudug to prepare for peaceful gatherings and demonstrations to voice their position on what it termed the need for a free and fair election.

The National Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has approved 12 parties to contest the Galmudug House of Representatives and local council re-run election, scheduled for Sept. 30, 2026.

Towfiiq was absent from the commission’s list, while the electoral body did not immediately give a reason for the exclusion.

How do you rate this story?

0 votes
Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 23,637 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from Somalia

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.