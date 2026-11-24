This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

A Ukrainian naval-drone strike on two Russian vessels near Benghazi has triggered condemnation from Libya’s internationally recognized government and calls for an international investigation, underscoring the growing reach…

A Ukrainian naval-drone strike on two Russian vessels near Benghazi has triggered condemnation from Libya’s internationally recognized government and calls for an international investigation, underscoring the growing reach of the war beyond Ukraine’s front lines.

The Tripoli-based Foreign Ministry on Monday demanded explanations from Kyiv over the attacks, which Ukraine claimed responsibility for a day earlier.

The strikes reportedly caused the Russian corvette Merkury to explode and sink in Benghazi’s port. A dry cargo ship was also hit. Ukraine said Russia had been using the vessel to transport weapons.

The Foreign Ministry of Libya’s U.N.-recognized government said it was “following with grave concern and strong condemnation the statements made by the President of Ukraine regarding the conduct of military operations targeting Russian naval vessels.”

It “categorically condemns the conduct of any foreign military operations within Libyan territory or territorial waters,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry called on Kyiv to issue “official clarifications regarding the nature and scope” of the operations it claimed to have carried out.

Authorities in eastern Libya also urged the United Nations to investigate reports that Ukrainian forces were operating in the country’s west. The eastern administration filed a complaint over the attacks on the Russian ships.

Libya has been divided for years between a U.N.-recognized government based in the west and a rival eastern administration supported by military commander and Russian ally Khalifa Haftar.

The two sides, both seeking to govern the country, traded blame over the Benghazi strikes.

The eastern administration, which is based in Benghazi, said the attacks breached Libya’s sovereignty. It called for an international inquiry into “reports regarding the presence of Ukrainian personnel, experts or military units” in western Libya.

It also said it would investigate the strikes jointly with Russia.

According to the eastern administration, one of the targeted vessels had been returning to Russia after stopping for refueling and resupply.

“Russia enjoys good relations with the Libyan National Army (LNA) and its commander Haftar,” said Hamish Kinnear of the U.K.-based consultancy Verisk Maplecroft.

Moscow has “in recent years sought to boost its military presence in Libya, in part because Moscow’s former hub in Syria is no longer as viable a base since the fall of Bashar Assad in 2024,” Kinnear said.

The “successful targeting of a Russian warship berthed in LNA-controlled waters is a blow” to both Russia and Haftar, he added.

Following the first strike, the Tripoli-based government warned that “hosting illicit foreign forces and granting them access to national facilities invites the spillover of external conflicts into the country.”

Tripoli also said it was concerned about the “risks posed by involving civilian ports and facilities in activities linked to external conflicts.”

Ukraine said Monday that it had carried out both attacks with naval drones.

Russia’s war against Ukraine began with Moscow’s full-scale invasion in 2022. The conflict has killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions.

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