Niger methane release could erase 40% of Ireland’s emissions cuts

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The scale of the release has been documented by Europe's Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS), which has been observing unusually large methane plumes above the desert of eastern…

A single oil-well blowout in Niger has released methane for 18 days at a rate so intense that its climate impact may already equal roughly 40% of the…

A single oil-well blowout in Niger has released methane for 18 days at a rate so intense that its climate impact may already equal roughly 40% of the…

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A single oil-well blowout in Niger has released methane for 18 days at a rate so intense that its climate impact may already equal roughly 40% of the greenhouse-gas reductions Ireland achieved during the whole of last year.

The scale of the release has been documented by Europe’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS), which has been observing unusually large methane plumes above the desert of eastern Niger.

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Satellite data recorded more than 40 tonnes of methane an hour escaping from one oil-field facility, with the blowout continuing for nearly three weeks.

Measured against Ireland’s emissions, that hourly rate is equivalent to the combined methane output of about 2.8 million dairy cows — almost twice the country’s entire dairy herd.

In carbon-dioxide terms, the leak is releasing more than 1,100 tonnes of CO₂ equivalent every hour.

That is comparable to the combined emissions of approximately 3.9 million ordinary petrol and diesel cars, based on their annual emissions spread across every hour of the year.

The figure is substantially higher than the total number of private cars currently on Irish roads.

Even so, the most striking measure of the disaster is the amount released over time.

Europe’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service has been tracking the methane plumes in eastern Niger (Photo: Copernicus)

The blowout began on 25 September and remained active when Copernicus completed its most recent assessment on 13 October.

Had the well continued releasing methane at the observed rate of 40 tonnes an hour throughout those 18 days, more than 17,000 tonnes would have entered the atmosphere.

That volume would represent almost half a million tonnes of CO2 equivalent — approximately 40% of the emissions reduction Ireland recorded over an entire year.

Total emissions yet to be verified

The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions declined by about 1.2 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent in 2025.

The fall reflected changes throughout the economy, including the growing use of renewable electricity, lower fossil-fuel consumption and reductions in emissions from a number of sectors.

Delivering that progress requires a vast national effort.

Billions of euro are being directed towards renewable power, electricity networks, public transport, home retrofitting and other initiatives designed to reduce the country’s dependence on fossil fuels.

Households and companies are also being asked to make substantial changes, while carbon taxes, rising fuel costs and adjustments to transport infrastructure have brought consequences that are not always popular.

Against that backdrop, a Niger leak continuing at the rate detected by European satellites would, in only 18 days, have erased the global-warming benefit associated with 40% of Ireland’s annual emissions reductions.

The comparison offers a vivid demonstration of how one industrial accident can generate greenhouse gases on a scale approaching the hard-won savings of an entire country over a year.

Copernicus cautions, however, that it has not confirmed whether the 40-tonne hourly rate persisted throughout the incident. The total amount of methane released has yet to be established.

‘Environmental emergency of exceptional severity’

The methane is escaping from the Goumeri W-8 oil well in the Agadem oil fields of eastern Niger.

The facility is operated by a subsidiary of China’s state-owned China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

On 25 September, the well suffered a major blowout, sending crude oil and gas erupting uncontrollably more than ten metres into the air.

Two workers were taken to hospital, the drilling platform sustained severe damage and two nearby wells may also have been affected.

Niger’s government classified the incident as an environmental emergency of exceptional severity.

The Environmental Protection Agency said Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions fell by approximately 1.2 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent in 2025

Specialist crews have been working continuously to contain the crude oil and regain control of the well.

They have built earth embankments, trenches and collection basins to limit the spread of oil, while monitoring gas levels because of the threat of fire or an explosion.

An independent inquiry is examining what caused the blowout and who should bear responsibility. Technical specialists from Algeria have also been brought in for consultation.

Environmental groups have warned that the incident could damage grazing areas, livestock, soil and already scarce water supplies.

70% of methane emissions from fossil fuel operations could be avoided

CAMS said its Methane Hotspot Explorer had detected a succession of exceptionally large plumes emerging from the damaged facility.

High-resolution data from the Sentinel-2 satellite helped identify the source, while further images were requested from the commercial satellite company GHGSat.

Richard Engelen, CAMS Deputy Director, said the findings showed how regular satellite surveillance could quickly expose unexpected methane releases and assess their consequences.

The blowout also draws attention to the broader global problem of methane escaping from oil and gas installations, pipelines and other fossil-fuel infrastructure.

Cutting methane emissions is considered one of the quickest available ways to slow the pace of global warming over the coming decades.

The International Energy Agency’s Global Methane Tracker 2026 estimates that about 70% of methane emissions from fossil-fuel operations could be eliminated with technology already available.

Roughly three-quarters of the emissions from oil and gas production could be addressed in this way.

The agency estimates that more than 35 million tonnes of methane could be prevented each year at no net cost, because the market value of the captured gas would exceed the expense of recovering it.

Despite that potential, the IEA says there is still no evidence that methane emissions from fossil-fuel operations worldwide are falling.

The events in Niger provide an especially powerful example of the consequences.

As countries including Ireland spend billions of euro and ask households, farmers and businesses to make difficult changes to cut emissions, vast amounts of methane are still escaping from fossil-fuel infrastructure elsewhere.

Satellites are making it increasingly difficult for such releases to remain hidden.

Identifying the leaks, however, is only the first step.

For global efforts to slow warming to succeed, major releases must also be stopped swiftly, while operators must be held responsible for preventing emissions that can be avoided.