Far-Right-Fascinated Gunman Kills Six in Krakow, Poland

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Mr Tusk said Poland would observe two days of mourning for the victims and described the shooting as an act of “terrorism”.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk later said three bodies — two women and a man — had been discovered at the suspect’s home. He said there was “much…

Six people have been killed and at least 15 injured after a gunman opened fire in Krakow’s historic centre, Poland’s second-largest city, in the country’s deadliest shooting in…

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Six people have been killed and at least 15 injured after a gunman opened fire in Krakow’s historic centre, Poland’s second-largest city, in the country’s deadliest shooting in decades.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk later said three bodies — two women and a man — had been discovered at the suspect’s home. He said there was “much to suggest that they are members of the (suspect’s) immediate family”.

Mr Tusk said Poland would observe two days of mourning for the victims and described the shooting as an act of “terrorism”.

Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski said the gunman appeared to have been “fascinated by far-right ideologies”.

“Two people who have not yet been identified,” Mr Boron said, referring to the victims killed.

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Britain’s Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he was “shocked and saddened by the appalling shooting”.

“My thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their lives, everyone injured and all those affected by this senseless violence,” he wrote on X.

The alleged black car of the suspect in a shooting stands in the historic centre of Krakow

The shooting took place at around 2pm Irish time in Main Market Square

Police said the suspect, a Polish citizen born in 2002, drove into Krakow’s Main Market Square before opening fire at people at random.

Two police officers were injured while attempting to stop him, authorities said. Officers then shot the suspect, who was detained and taken to hospital.

An AFP reporter at the scene saw ambulances and numerous police vehicles as officers sealed off the area, one of Poland’s best-known tourist destinations and a popular gathering place for residents and visitors.

“Everything suggests that the perpetrator held very, very radical views. A number of weapons were found in the car he was driving,” Kierwinski said.

“Everything suggests that he was fascinated by far-right ideologies” and held “ultra-nationalist views,” he added.

Mr Kierwinski said the man was dressed in military-style clothing during the attack.

Andrzej Fijołek, spokesman for the chief of police, said the attacker had fired a semi-automatic rifle resembling the American AR-15.

Authorities have not released the nationalities of all those killed or injured in the attack, which is Poland’s deadliest shooting since the fall of communism in 1989.

“Our highest praise goes to the heroic police officers who risked their lives in the line of duty,” Mr Tusk said.

By evening, AFP reporters found the normally crowded Main Market Square closed off, while heavily armed police and forensic teams examined the scene.

Witnesses told AFP that people fled into nearby shops and restaurants as the shooting unfolded.

“I saw a man shooting at people and walking around the square,” Annette, a woman in her sixties, told AFP.

“It’s a tragedy for Krakow, we’ve never seen anything like this before,” she added.

“It’s very frightening to think that there are still risks in Europe — risks of a terrorist nature,” Stella, a 22-year-old tourist from Rennes, northwest France, told AFP.

Shocked by news of a drive-by shooting this afternoon in central Krakow. My thoughts are with the loved ones of the victims & all who were injured. Our Embassy in Warsaw is monitoring the situation. Any Irish citizens in the area should follow the directions of local authorities.

— Helen McEntee TD (@HMcEntee) November 7, 2026

Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee said the Irish embassy in Warsaw was monitoring developments in Krakow.

She urged Irish citizens in the area to follow instructions from local authorities.

Ms McEntee said she was “shocked by news of a drive-by shooting this afternoon” and that her thoughts were with the “loved ones of the victims and all who were injured”.

A shop window is shattered after the shooting

Fatal shootings are exceptionally rare in Poland, a European Union and NATO member with a population of 38 million.

However, the country has remained on heightened alert after a series of stabbings in October, which Mr Tusk condemned as a “cult of violence”.

Warsaw, a firm supporter of Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022, has repeatedly warned of Russian sabotage and hybrid warfare being conducted on Polish soil — allegations Moscow has rejected.

Poland has also recorded a steep increase in firearm licences. Police figures show that more than 50,000 new licences were issued in 2025, taking the national total to 411,000.

Krakow, a historic city in southern Poland and the country’s former capital, draws millions of tourists each year.

In 2025, the city welcomed 16.2 million visitors.

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Poland’s conservative-nationalist President Karol Nawrocki said on X that he was awaiting “a full explanation of the circumstances surrounding these dramatic events”.

“The safety of Poles is an absolute priority,” he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offered his condolences, saying: “Ukraine stands in solidarity with Poland and the Polish people. People have the right to safety.”

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz wrote on X that “Germany stands shoulder to shoulder with Poland as a friend and partner during these difficult times”.

Kaja Kallas, the EU’s top diplomat, described the shooting as “a tragedy that will be felt far beyond Poland”.