Israel launches fresh strikes on southern Lebanon, urges evacuation

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"Terrorists from the Hezbollah terrorist organisation launched two drones towards IDF soldiers operating in the Security Zone in southern Lebanon," the military said, reporting no injuries among Israeli…

Israeli forces said they were striking targets in southern Lebanon after Hezbollah launched drones toward its troops, while residents of the town of Arab Salim were ordered to…

Israeli forces said they were striking targets in southern Lebanon after Hezbollah launched drones toward its troops, while residents of the town of Arab Salim were ordered to…

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Israeli forces said they were striking targets in southern Lebanon after Hezbollah launched drones toward its troops, while residents of the town of Arab Salim were ordered to evacuate ahead of further attacks.

“Terrorists from the Hezbollah terrorist organisation launched two drones towards IDF soldiers operating in the Security Zone in southern Lebanon,” the military said, reporting no injuries among Israeli personnel.

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“This constitutes a blatant violation by the Hezbollah terrorist organisation. In response, the IDF is now striking in southern Lebanon,” it said.

In a separate warning, the Israeli military told people in Arab Salim to leave the area before what it described as imminent strikes.

Lebanon became involved in the wider Middle East war in March, after Iran-backed Hezbollah attacked Israel. Israel responded with airstrikes and a ground offensive that Lebanese authorities say have killed more than 4,300 people.

Fighting has eased since a US-Iran memorandum of understanding on the broader conflict was reached in June, followed later that month by a framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

Israeli troops remain deployed inside a self-declared “security zone” extending about 10km into Lebanese territory along the border.

Lebanese authorities said Israeli strikes killed four people in the country’s south and east yesterday.