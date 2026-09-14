European Leaders to Meet to Set Priorities for the Arctic

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The meeting comes amid a diplomatic crisis among allies sparked by repeated threats from US President Donald Trump to bring Greenland — an autonomous Danish territory — under…

Against the backdrop of a growing contest for influence in the far north, EU leaders are gathering today in Finland’s Arctic city of Rovaniemi to discuss how the…

Against the backdrop of a growing contest for influence in the far north, EU leaders are gathering today in Finland’s Arctic city of Rovaniemi to discuss how the…

Against the backdrop of a growing contest for influence in the far north, EU leaders are gathering today in Finland’s Arctic city of Rovaniemi to discuss how the bloc can strengthen its presence in the region.

The meeting comes amid a diplomatic crisis among allies sparked by repeated threats from US President Donald Trump to bring Greenland — an autonomous Danish territory — under American control.

- Advertisement -

Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen are expected at the “European Arctic Summit”, alongside EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and EU Council President Antonio Costa.

The summit was initiated by Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, whose Senior Adviser on European Affairs, Tuomas Tikkanen, said the gathering was intended to give the EU a stronger and more coordinated Arctic strategy.

“The idea is essentially to strengthen the EU’s common strategic approach to the Arctic in this situation, where the geopolitical and economic significance of the region is growing considerably,” Mr Tikkanen said.

He said countries and leaders could still influence the wording of the final document, making the talks “quite a timely meeting”.

Interest in the Arctic has risen sharply since the EU adopted its previous policy for the region in 2021. The attendance of senior figures from countries outside the Arctic reflects that growing attention.

“The security environment has changed a great deal, and there has been a lot of interest in the region recently,” Mr Tikkanen said.

No formal decisions are expected from the summit. Instead, leaders will address issues including economic interests and security before presenting a joint declaration today.

Climate change is adding urgency to the discussions. The Arctic is warming nearly four times faster than the global average, according to experts, with serious consequences for the environment and the livelihoods of communities living there.

As the sea ice retreats, Russia, China and the United States have expanded their activity across the region, competing for access to natural resources and emerging maritime routes.

In August, China and South Korea sent container ships along the Northern Sea Route through Russian territorial waters, testing a passage that remains navigable for longer as ice-free periods extend each year.

Mr Trump said earlier this year that the United States needed control of Greenland for national security reasons, although he eventually ruled out seizing the territory by force.

Shortly afterwards, in what appeared to be an effort to ease tensions with Mr Trump, NATO launched a new mission aimed at strengthening security in the Arctic.

During a visit to the vast island on 7 September, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a €200m package for Greenland and pledged that the EU would “be more present and to be more engaged in Greenland and in the Arctic”.