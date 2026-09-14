Liberia’s Boakai Promises Not to Muzzle the Press

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The gathering gave journalists an opportunity to question the president and discuss major challenges confronting the local media. “We may not always agree. And in a democracy, we…

President Joseph Boakai has pledged that his administration will not suppress press freedom or attempt to dictate media narratives, urging instead a stronger relationship between the government and…

President Joseph Boakai has pledged that his administration will not suppress press freedom or attempt to dictate media narratives, urging instead a stronger relationship between the government and…

President Joseph Boakai has pledged that his administration will not suppress press freedom or attempt to dictate media narratives, urging instead a stronger relationship between the government and Liberia’s media. He made the commitment during a presidential dinner in Monrovia attended by media executives, journalists and leaders of the Press Union of Liberia.

The gathering gave journalists an opportunity to question the president and discuss major challenges confronting the local media. “We may not always agree. And in a democracy, we should not always agree,” Boakai said. “That is not abnormal. But even when we disagree, we must never lose sight of the country we all serve.”