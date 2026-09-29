Hiiraan elders block Hirshabelle officials from airports until political deal is reached

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Speaking to reporters in Beledweyne, the elders clarified that the airports would remain open to the public, but aircraft and delegations connected to the Hirshabelle administration would not…

Beledweyne (AX) — A dispute over Hirshabelle’s election process has escalated in Hiiraan, where Hawadle elders and prominent figures said Tuesday that officials representing the regional administration would…

Beledweyne (AX) — A dispute over Hirshabelle’s election process has escalated in Hiiraan, where Hawadle elders and prominent figures said Tuesday that officials representing the regional administration would…

Beledweyne (AX) — A dispute over Hirshabelle’s election process has escalated in Hiiraan, where Hawadle elders and prominent figures said Tuesday that officials representing the regional administration would be barred from landing at local airports until a political agreement is reached.

Speaking to reporters in Beledweyne, the elders clarified that the airports would remain open to the public, but aircraft and delegations connected to the Hirshabelle administration would not be permitted to land. They issued a specific warning against the use of Beledweyne airport by military aircraft.

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“We are not opposed to the government; we do not oppress anyone, nor do we wish to be oppressed,” the elders said. “Officials associated with Hirshabelle cannot land at this airport.”

The decision adds to weeks of mounting tension over the formation of Hirshabelle’s next administration and the political process surrounding it.

Hawadle political leaders and traditional elders have repeatedly called for elections in Hiiraan to be suspended until an agreement is reached on political representation and power-sharing. Last week, hundreds of residents, politicians and elders rallied in Beledweyne to oppose moving ahead with the election without local consensus.

Traditional elder Abdi Mumin Guled said Hiiraan’s residents had longstanding grievances with both the federal government and the Hirshabelle administration, and that those concerns should be resolved through negotiations.

“We have serious grievances. We have grievances with the Federal Government and with Hirshabelle,” Guled said. “Let there be dialogue with us; the rights we are claiming are ours as Somalis.”

The elders also cautioned against transporting ballot boxes to Hiiraan or holding indirect elections there before a political settlement has been reached.

They maintained that their stance was not aimed at the federal government or other communities, but rather at securing what they consider Hiiraan’s rightful share of political representation.

The confrontation comes as Hirshabelle prepares for its planned leadership election.

Earlier this month, Hawadle elders and politicians urged authorities to halt all electoral preparations in Hiiraan until an inclusive agreement could be reached. They argued that the next Hirshabelle administration must be formed on the basis of mutually accepted power-sharing arrangements.

Hirshabelle Vice President Yusuf Hagar Dabageed has likewise opposed holding elections in Hiiraan without political consensus. He said consultations should bring together traditional elders, politicians, civil society organizations and other local stakeholders.

The Hawadle community, however, remains divided over the election and the region’s political direction.

A separate Hawadle political council headed by former Hirshabelle President Ali Abdullahi Osoble has endorsed incumbent President Ali Abdullahi Hussein Guudlaawe and backed participation in the planned election.

Guudlaawe has been nominated by the Justice and Unity Party (JSP) to seek another term. His nomination has sharpened opposition from Hawadle leaders who are demanding the Hirshabelle presidency and changes to the current power-sharing formula.

Established in 2016, Hirshabelle consists of the Hiiraan and Middle Shabelle regions. Disputes over representation and the distribution of senior government posts have repeatedly strained relations between political leaders from the two regions.