Nigerian Dancer Attempts Seven-Day Marathon to Set a World Record

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Guinness World Records has yet to determine whether Daniel’s challenge will be recognised as an official record. At Freedom Park in Lagos, crowds of young supporters have gathered…

Nigerian dancer Benjamin Daniel, widely known as Ben Dancer, is taking on a seven-day dance marathon in an effort to claim a new world record. His goal is…

Nigerian dancer Benjamin Daniel, widely known as Ben Dancer, is taking on a seven-day dance marathon in an effort to claim a new world record. His goal is…

Nigerian dancer Benjamin Daniel, widely known as Ben Dancer, is taking on a seven-day dance marathon in an effort to claim a new world record. His goal is to dance continuously for 168 hours—41 hours beyond the current individual record of 127 hours, achieved by Indian dancer Srushti Sudhir Jagtap in 2023.

Guinness World Records has yet to determine whether Daniel’s challenge will be recognised as an official record. At Freedom Park in Lagos, crowds of young supporters have gathered to follow the performance, while videos from the marathon continue to draw attention across social media.

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Daniel, 33, has spent 18 years dancing professionally. During the endurance feat, he is showcasing Nigerian styles and cultural traditions, moving to Afrobeats, Fuji, jazz and zouk while also wearing traditional clothing.