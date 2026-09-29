 Skip to content
Tuesday, September 29, 2026 16 Rabi al-Thani 1448 AH Asr 14:57
Muqdisho 29°C
Breaking: Nigerian Dancer Attempts Seven-Day Marathon to Set a World Record
Breaking News
Nigerian Dancer Attempts Seven-Day Marathon to Set a World RecordNorth Western State of Somalia Rejects Bread Price Hike Announced by Unregistered AssociationKariba Residents Sue Zimbabwe Government Over Ferry DeathsOpenAI Cancels New Model Release Over Safety ConcernsSuspected RAF Base Plot Involved ‘Foreign Actor,’ Rubio SaysMadrid Housing Protests Continue for Third Day After Pensioner’s EvictionNigerian Dancer Attempts Seven-Day Marathon to Set a World RecordNorth Western State of Somalia Rejects Bread Price Hike Announced by Unregistered AssociationKariba Residents Sue Zimbabwe Government Over Ferry DeathsOpenAI Cancels New Model Release Over Safety ConcernsSuspected RAF Base Plot Involved ‘Foreign Actor,’ Rubio SaysMadrid Housing Protests Continue for Third Day After Pensioner’s Eviction
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom West-Africa News English

Nigerian Dancer Attempts Seven-Day Marathon to Set a World Record

Follow
By Adam Omar September 29, 2026 1 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 52 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Nigerian Dancer Attempts Seven-Day World Record Marathon

Nigerian dancer Benjamin Daniel, widely known as Ben Dancer, is taking on a seven-day dance marathon in an effort to claim a new world record. His goal is to dance continuously for 168 hours—41 hours beyond the current individual record of 127 hours, achieved by Indian dancer Srushti Sudhir Jagtap in 2023.

Guinness World Records has yet to determine whether Daniel’s challenge will be recognised as an official record. At Freedom Park in Lagos, crowds of young supporters have gathered to follow the performance, while videos from the marathon continue to draw attention across social media.

- Advertisement -

Daniel, 33, has spent 18 years dancing professionally. During the endurance feat, he is showcasing Nigerian styles and cultural traditions, moving to Afrobeats, Fuji, jazz and zouk while also wearing traditional clothing.

How do you rate this story?

0 votes
Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 624 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from West-Africa

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.