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Chad Quietly Reestablishes Its Defense Partnership With France

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By Newsroom August 19, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 37 minutes ago 1-minute read
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Chad Quietly Revives French Defense Partnership

Chad and France appear to be restoring the military partnership N’Djamena ended in November 2024—a shift that underscores both countries’ continuing shared interests and the constraints facing Chad as it seeks to broaden its security alliances, writes Remadji Hoinathy, Senior Researcher at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS).

Hoinathy says the rupture came after Chad declared its intention to assert full sovereignty and pursue new security partners, following a course already taken by neighboring countries.

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“The Central African Republic had already rejected France in favor of Russia,” Hoinathy wrote. “Then Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger – the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) that withdrew from ECOWAS in 2025 – turned to Russia after expelling France and other Western partners.”

Before those realignments, Chad and the AES countries were central members of the G5 Sahel, a regional security and development coalition created in 2014 under French auspices.

Written by Newsroom Reporter

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