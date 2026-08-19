Liberia to Accept 1,200 Third-Country Nationals Removed From the U.S.

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In a statement, Piah said the plan follows an exchange of notes signed by Liberia and the United States last year. He stressed that the people being sent…

Liberia is preparing to receive 1,200 people being transferred from the United States under a third-country removal arrangement, Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah said. The individuals are citizens of…

Liberia is preparing to receive 1,200 people being transferred from the United States under a third-country removal arrangement, Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah said. The individuals are citizens of…

Liberia is preparing to receive 1,200 people being transferred from the United States under a third-country removal arrangement, Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah said. The individuals are citizens of other African and Western countries, and the first group of 20 is expected to arrive on Thursday, August 20.

In a statement, Piah said the plan follows an exchange of notes signed by Liberia and the United States last year. He stressed that the people being sent to Liberia are not criminals and do not face prosecution under either U.S. or Liberian law.

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“The Government wants to emphasize that those being brought to Liberia are not criminals and are not being prosecuted in any manner under United States or Liberian law,” the statement read.

The arrangement is among the largest third-country deportation agreements completed by the United States as President Donald Trump’s administration intensifies its campaign against illegal migration.