Ebola Outbreak Becomes Deadliest in DR Congo’s History

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The World Health Organization said the outbreak is “outpacing the response,” as conflict, fragile health infrastructure and public distrust of authorities obstruct containment efforts. Vaccine trials are now…

The Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Ebola Bundibugyo outbreak has become the country’s deadliest on record, with 2,325 deaths—surpassing the 2,299 fatalities reported during the 2018-2020 outbreak. Authorities…

The Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Ebola Bundibugyo outbreak has become the country’s deadliest on record, with 2,325 deaths—surpassing the 2,299 fatalities reported during the 2018-2020 outbreak. Authorities…

The Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Ebola Bundibugyo outbreak has become the country’s deadliest on record, with 2,325 deaths—surpassing the 2,299 fatalities reported during the 2018-2020 outbreak. Authorities have confirmed 4,945 cases, putting the fatality rate at 46%. Another 730 patients remain in isolation or hospital, while 1,040 people have recovered.

The World Health Organization said the outbreak is “outpacing the response,” as conflict, fragile health infrastructure and public distrust of authorities obstruct containment efforts. Vaccine trials are now underway because no approved treatment exists for the strain. Neighbouring countries, including South Sudan and the Central African Republic, are also reinforcing surveillance and preparedness measures.

- Advertisement -

The United Nations has committed $54.5 million to the response. The WHO is carrying out a major expansion of operations, with the goal of bringing transmission under control within three months.