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Breaking: Baidoa clashes kill and injure children, damage health facility, UNICEF warns
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Baidoa clashes kill and injure children, damage health facility, UNICEF warns

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By Axadle Editorial Desk September 30, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
Baidoa clashes kill and injure children, damage health facility, UNICEF warns

Renewed fighting in Baidoa has killed and wounded children and damaged a health facility, UNICEF said Wednesday, warning that violence is further cutting off access to essential services across South West State.

Sandra Lattouf, UNICEF’s representative in Somalia, said she was deeply concerned about the clashes’ effect on children and called on all parties to protect civilians, schools, health facilities and humanitarian access.

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“Children are once again bearing the heaviest burden of violence,” Lattouf said.

She warned that the insecurity was endangering children and restricting access to health care and other vital services as families already contend with displacement, food insecurity and severe child malnutrition.

UNICEF gave no figures for the children killed or injured and did not disclose the circumstances surrounding the casualties.

The agency urged every side in the conflict to prevent harm to children, protect schools and medical facilities, and ensure humanitarian groups can reach people in need safely and without obstruction.

“Every child has the right to be safe, protected from violence, and able to access the services they need to survive and thrive,” Lattouf said.

“Children must be protected at all times.”

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) reported Monday that Bay Regional Hospital had treated at least 69 people, including five children, following the latest fighting in Baidoa. Three deaths had also been recorded.

The latest clashes came after two earlier rounds of violence in Baidoa over the previous six weeks.

According to MSF, Bay Regional Hospital admitted 94 wounded people on Aug. 17, among them 29 women and 20 children. Four people died, including a young woman.

A further outbreak of fighting began Sept. 3, sending 71 wounded people to the hospital, including 15 women and 12 children. One death was recorded.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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