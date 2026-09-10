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Artificial Intelligence Reshapes Mali’s Propaganda War, Report Finds

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By Adam Omar September 10, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 10 hours ago 1-minute read
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Artificial Intelligence Reshapes Mali's Propaganda War - Report

As fighting continues in Mali, the battlefield is expanding into the digital realm, with rival forces turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to shape narratives and influence audiences. A new study, Algorithms at War, by the Dakar-based Timbuktu Institute, examines the growing use of generative AI in Mali’s conflict, including by groups linked to al-Qaeda and their allies.

“With artificial intelligence on the Malian front, we are moving from fairly rudimentary use by jihadist groups, for example, to a genuine professional machine on the Russian side,” said Bakary Sambe, director of the Timbuktu Institute. According to the report, terrorists are testing relatively basic AI-generated propaganda, while Russia’s Africa Corps is deploying the technology on a significantly more sophisticated scale.

Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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