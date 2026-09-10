Artificial Intelligence Reshapes Mali’s Propaganda War, Report Finds

As fighting continues in Mali, the battlefield is expanding into the digital realm, with rival forces turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to shape narratives and influence audiences. A new study, Algorithms at War, by the Dakar-based Timbuktu Institute, examines the growing use of generative AI in Mali’s conflict, including by groups linked to al-Qaeda and their allies.
“With artificial intelligence on the Malian front, we are moving from fairly rudimentary use by jihadist groups, for example, to a genuine professional machine on the Russian side,” said Bakary Sambe, director of the Timbuktu Institute. According to the report, terrorists are testing relatively basic AI-generated propaganda, while Russia’s Africa Corps is deploying the technology on a significantly more sophisticated scale.