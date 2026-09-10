U.S. Often Votes Against African Interests at the United Nations

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Earlier this year, the U.S. voted against a Ghanaian-sponsored resolution recognizing the transatlantic slave trade as the gravest crime against humanity. In December, it also opposed a resolution…

The United States was the lone country to reject a UN resolution endorsing a new world map designed to more accurately represent Africa’s size. Analysts say the vote…

The United States was the lone country to reject a UN resolution endorsing a new world map designed to more accurately represent Africa’s size. Analysts say the vote…

The United States was the lone country to reject a UN resolution endorsing a new world map designed to more accurately represent Africa’s size. Analysts say the vote was not an isolated case: a review of major UN resolutions over the past year highlights several other instances in which Washington opposed measures aligned with African interests.

Earlier this year, the U.S. voted against a Ghanaian-sponsored resolution recognizing the transatlantic slave trade as the gravest crime against humanity. In December, it also opposed a resolution on South-South and Triangular Cooperation, an initiative intended to help developing nations address shared challenges and meet their development goals.

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Owei Lakemfa, president of the Society for International Relations Awareness (SIRA), described the pattern as a reflection of U.S. imperialistic tendencies. He said the U.S. views itself as the world’s commander and is unwilling to support other countries when they pursue progress independently.