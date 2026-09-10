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U.S. Often Votes Against African Interests at the United Nations

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By Adam Omar September 10, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
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Why the U.S. Frequently Votes Against African Interests at the UN

The United States was the lone country to reject a UN resolution endorsing a new world map designed to more accurately represent Africa’s size. Analysts say the vote was not an isolated case: a review of major UN resolutions over the past year highlights several other instances in which Washington opposed measures aligned with African interests.

Earlier this year, the U.S. voted against a Ghanaian-sponsored resolution recognizing the transatlantic slave trade as the gravest crime against humanity. In December, it also opposed a resolution on South-South and Triangular Cooperation, an initiative intended to help developing nations address shared challenges and meet their development goals.

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Owei Lakemfa, president of the Society for International Relations Awareness (SIRA), described the pattern as a reflection of U.S. imperialistic tendencies. He said the U.S. views itself as the world’s commander and is unwilling to support other countries when they pursue progress independently.

Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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