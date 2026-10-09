Africa Calls for More Capital and Integration at Alamein Africa Forum

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H.E. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, officially inaugurated the Forum, which brought together African heads of state, investors, business leaders and financial institutions…

Africa’s economic future took center stage as the inaugural Alamein Africa Forum opened with a call for stronger industries, deeper investment partnerships and greater African control of the…

Africa’s economic future took center stage as the inaugural Alamein Africa Forum opened with a call for stronger industries, deeper investment partnerships and greater African control of the…

Africa’s economic future took center stage as the inaugural Alamein Africa Forum opened with a call for stronger industries, deeper investment partnerships and greater African control of the continent’s growth.

H.E. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, officially inaugurated the Forum, which brought together African heads of state, investors, business leaders and financial institutions to build partnerships capable of accelerating development across the continent.

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During the two-day gathering, participants examined how Africa can convert its natural resources, entrepreneurial energy and expanding markets into productive investment, industrial growth and jobs. Delegates also urged greater African ownership of the continent’s economic future, backed by economic diplomacy, regional cooperation and improved access to finance.