 Skip to content
Sunday, October 11, 2026 28 Rabi al-Thani 1448 AH Fajr 04:33
Muqdisho 24°C
Breaking: Trump Calls for Ukraine to Get a New President
Breaking News
Trump Calls for Ukraine to Get a New PresidentHurricane Isaias Landfall in Florida and Alabama Leaves Four DeadHouthi attacks on Riyadh airport kill three Saudi nationalsAbbas Postpones Palestinian Elections, Citing Concerns Over SecurityTrump Calls for New Ukrainian President as Zelenskyy Criticizes U.S. Decision on Russian OilPuntland State’s Opposition Could Block Somalia’s Constitutional ProcessTrump Calls for Ukraine to Get a New PresidentHurricane Isaias Landfall in Florida and Alabama Leaves Four DeadHouthi attacks on Riyadh airport kill three Saudi nationalsAbbas Postpones Palestinian Elections, Citing Concerns Over SecurityTrump Calls for New Ukrainian President as Zelenskyy Criticizes U.S. Decision on Russian OilPuntland State’s Opposition Could Block Somalia’s Constitutional Process
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom North-Africa News English

Africa Calls for More Capital and Integration at Alamein Africa Forum

Follow
By Newsroom October 9, 2026 1 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 2 days ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Alamein Africa Forum - Africa Pushes for Capital and Integration
Alamein Africa Forum - Africa Pushes for Capital and Integration

Africa’s economic future took center stage as the inaugural Alamein Africa Forum opened with a call for stronger industries, deeper investment partnerships and greater African control of the continent’s growth.

H.E. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, officially inaugurated the Forum, which brought together African heads of state, investors, business leaders and financial institutions to build partnerships capable of accelerating development across the continent.

- Advertisement -

During the two-day gathering, participants examined how Africa can convert its natural resources, entrepreneurial energy and expanding markets into productive investment, industrial growth and jobs. Delegates also urged greater African ownership of the continent’s economic future, backed by economic diplomacy, regional cooperation and improved access to finance.

How do you rate this story?

0 votes
Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 1,172 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from North-Africa

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.