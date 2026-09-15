Ghana Arrests Three Linked to Major French Drug Bust

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The suspects are alleged to have represented and facilitated the activities of Dutch fugitive Jos Leidekkers, widely known as “Bolle Jos,” in Ghana. The Narcotics Control Commission said…

Three suspects have been arrested in Ghana after French customs seized a cocaine shipment worth $260 million at the port of Dunkirk, authorities said. The consignment was allegedly…

Three suspects have been arrested in Ghana after French customs seized a cocaine shipment worth $260 million at the port of Dunkirk, authorities said. The consignment was allegedly…

Three suspects have been arrested in Ghana after French customs seized a cocaine shipment worth $260 million at the port of Dunkirk, authorities said. The consignment was allegedly sent from Ghana.

The suspects are alleged to have represented and facilitated the activities of Dutch fugitive Jos Leidekkers, widely known as “Bolle Jos,” in Ghana. The Narcotics Control Commission said it would maintain cooperation with law enforcement agencies in Ghana and abroad to dismantle the networks, financial channels and infrastructure driving the illicit drug trade in Ghana and across the wider region.