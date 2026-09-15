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Tuesday, September 15, 2026 2 Rabi al-Thani 1448 AH Isha 19:04
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Breaking: Ghana Arrests Three Linked to Major French Drug Bust
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Ghana Arrests Three Linked to Major French Drug Bust

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By Adam Omar September 15, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
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Ghana Arrests Three in Connection with Major French Drug Bust

Three suspects have been arrested in Ghana after French customs seized a cocaine shipment worth $260 million at the port of Dunkirk, authorities said. The consignment was allegedly sent from Ghana.

The suspects are alleged to have represented and facilitated the activities of Dutch fugitive Jos Leidekkers, widely known as “Bolle Jos,” in Ghana. The Narcotics Control Commission said it would maintain cooperation with law enforcement agencies in Ghana and abroad to dismantle the networks, financial channels and infrastructure driving the illicit drug trade in Ghana and across the wider region.

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Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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