Climate Change Now Poses an Immediate Threat to HIV Control

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As climate shocks intensify, the global HIV response is facing a growing but often overlooked threat. Flooding, prolonged drought and forced displacement are disrupting testing, counselling and prevention services, while also weakening the clinics, supply chains and community networks that help keep people on treatment. The danger is especially acute in places such as sub-Saharan Africa, where poverty and entrenched inequality already contribute to an outsized share of the world’s HIV burden. Without stronger safeguards, these crises could leave those most at risk even further from care, writes allAfrica’s Melody Chironda from the 26th International Aids Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.