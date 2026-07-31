North Western State of Somalia president visits Hargeisa dialysis unit after patient protests

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Friday July 31, 2026

Hargeisa (AX) – A rare public protest by kidney patients over limited treatment, too few dialysis machines and soaring medical supply costs drew North Western State of Somalia President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro to the dialysis unit at Hargeisa General Hospital on Thursday.

Irro’s visit came one day after the demonstration. He spoke separately with patients and listened directly as they described the difficulties of securing consistent dialysis treatment.

“I came here to be informed about the complaints of the public, and I listened closely to the needs and complaints of the patients,” the president said.

The president pledged swift government action to strengthen dialysis services, saying his administration would tackle equipment shortages and work to provide dependable, high-quality care.

“Public health is not an issue that can be politicized. It is the responsibility of the government, and healthcare is the right of every citizen,” he said.

During the tour, the director general of Hargeisa General Hospital briefed Irro on the dialysis unit’s condition, outlining its present capacity, operational difficulties and most urgent requirements.

Irro promised to speed up the purchase of dialysis machines, medical supplies and other vital equipment required to maintain care for patients who rely on regular treatment.

Dozens of people with kidney disease had gathered Wednesday outside the North Western State of Somalia Presidential Palace and the House of Representatives, demanding immediate government action to improve services at Hargeisa General Hospital.

Many protesters appeared visibly frail and fatigued. They said the hospital did not have enough dialysis machines, while medicines and other necessary supplies had become unaffordable despite their repeated requests for help from authorities.

“We want the President to hear our problems and stand by us. The services we receive are poor, and the machines do not meet our needs,” one patient said during the protest.

The demonstration attracted broad public attention, with civil society organizations and opposition figures urging the government to make improvements at the dialysis unit a priority. The facility serves more than 300 patients.

The protests also brought wider concerns about North Western State of Somalia’s healthcare system into focus. Critics have alleged mismanagement and insufficient investment in public health facilities. Government officials acknowledge that dialysis equipment remains in short supply but say more machines have been ordered and should arrive soon.