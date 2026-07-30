African leaders meet in Kampala amid AUSSOM funding crisis at Somalia security summit

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Thursday July 30, 2026

Kampala (AX) — The future of the African Union’s peacekeeping mission in Somalia took center stage in Uganda on Wednesday, as leaders of troop-contributing countries opened a three-day summit amid an escalating funding crisis.

The Extraordinary Summit of AUSSOM Troop-Contributing Countries, scheduled for July 29 to 31, has drawn heads of state and government from Burundi, Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and Uganda. Senior officials from the United Nations, African Union and Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) are also taking part in the high-level talks.

Held under the theme, “To Sustain the Stabilisation Process in Somalia,” the gathering will examine the mission’s operational future, closer regional security coordination and measures to establish reliable, long-term financing for peace operations in Somalia.

The summit began Wednesday with talks among chiefs of defense forces. Defense ministers were due to meet Thursday, before heads of state and government convene for the leaders’ session on Friday.

International delegates include the U.N. under-secretary-general for peace operations, the deputy special representative of the U.N. secretary-general for Somalia and the head of the U.N. Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS). Representing the African Union are its commission chairperson; the commissioner for political affairs, peace and security; and the special representative of the chairperson of the African Union Commission for Somalia, who also leads AUSSOM. IGAD’s deputy executive secretary is attending as well.

Uganda said hosting the summit reflects its commitment to advancing regional peace, security and stability through the African Union framework, in close coordination with the United Nations, IGAD and other international partners.

The discussions come at a pivotal point for AUSSOM, which succeeded the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) as the continent’s principal peace support operation in the country. AUSSOM continues to help Somali security forces combat the al-Shabab insurgency and support stabilization in territories recaptured from the militant group.

Yet declining support from international donors has intensified the mission’s financial pressures, prompting concern over whether it can maintain operations and carry out its mandate.

Analysts warn that the shortfall could weaken both AUSSOM’s effectiveness and wider efforts to secure hard-won gains in Somalia. They say troop-contributing nations and international partners need a durable financing agreement to avoid disruptions that could advantage al-Shabab and hinder the Somali government’s stabilization campaign.

The Kampala meeting is expected to deliver recommendations on AUSSOM’s path forward, including options for sustainable funding, stronger regional cooperation and continued international backing for Somalia’s security transition.