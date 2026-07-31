Leaders praise partnerships as over 2,700 Garissa residents receive free medical care

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by STEPHEN ASTARIKOFriday July 31, 2026

Garissa residents attend a free medical camp sponsored by the M-PESA Foundation. /STEPHEN ASTARIKO

More than 2,700 Garissa residents have received free healthcare after the M-Pesa Foundation mounted a major medical camp during the 2026 Devolution Sensitisation Week, bringing specialist care, screenings and health education closer to local communities.

Organised in collaboration with the Garissa County Government, Zuri Health and other stakeholders, the outreach drew large crowds seeking services including specialist consultations, laboratory tests, X-rays, dental care, paediatric treatment, mental health support and health education.

Residents welcomed the programme as a lifeline for families unable to meet the cost of treatment. They called on the organisers and their partners to hold similar medical camps regularly in different parts of the county.

For Hussie Mohamed, the outreach offered fresh hope after his mother secured treatment for an eye condition she had endured for a long time.

“My mother has been struggling with an eye problem for quite some time, but today she was examined and received the medical attention she desperately needed. We are very grateful to the M-Pesa Foundation and all the partners who organised this camp. Many families like ours cannot always afford specialised treatment, so this initiative has made a real difference in our lives,” he said.

Fatuma Sharif, another beneficiary, underwent several screenings and expressed relief after doctors gave her a clean bill of health.

“I was screened for different health conditions and the doctors told me that I am healthy. These are tests that would normally cost me money at a hospital, but today I received them free of charge. I sincerely thank the organisers for bringing these services to Garissa because they have helped many people who would otherwise have postponed seeking medical care due to the cost,” she said.

After touring the camp, M-Pesa Foundation Trustee Ambassador Engineer Mahboub Maalim said healthcare investment is central to national development. He said the exercise showed how partnerships can widen access to quality medical services.

He said the M-Pesa Foundation has invested about Sh1.1 billion in development projects across Garissa County, including approximately Sh169 million directed towards strengthening the health sector.

Maalim credited the camp’s success to cooperation among several partners and said he was encouraged by the strong turnout.

“On the sidelines of the 2026 Devolution Sensitisation Week, we have established this comprehensive medical camp, and I am impressed by both the quality of services being offered and the overwhelming response from residents. More than 2,700 patients have already been attended to and we expect the number to surpass 3,000 by the end of the exercise,” he said.

By providing dental and paediatric care alongside radiology, laboratory testing and mental health support, Maalim said, the camp had assembled an almost complete healthcare system at a single location.

Garissa County Executive Committee Member for Health Ahmednadhir Omar said the programme’s success underscored the role of partnerships in improving healthcare delivery, especially in pastoralist communities where residents often put off treatment until outreach services are available.

“This is the true spirit of service to humanity. Partnership is one of the key pillars of a strong health system, and what we are witnessing here is clear evidence of how collaboration strengthens service delivery,” Omar said.

Although healthcare is a devolved function, he said county governments still need support from development partners, the private sector and the national government to respond adequately to rising health demands.

Council of Governors Chairperson and Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi praised the institutions that supported the week’s activities, saying the free camp captured the value of devolution by delivering essential services directly to wananchi.

He said the initiative embodied the conference theme, “Devolution for Better Health, Empowered Communities,” as thousands of residents gained access to free screenings, specialist consultations, health education and referrals.

Abdullahi called for sustained cooperation among the national and county governments, development partners, civil society and the private sector. Stronger partnerships, he said, are crucial to better service delivery and to ensuring every Kenyan can access quality public services, regardless of where they live.