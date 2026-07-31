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Saudi Arabia Seeks Coalition to Protect Red Sea Shipping From Houthis

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By Axadle Editorial Desk July 31, 2026 1 min read
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Saudi Arabia Seeks Coalition to Protect Red Sea Shipping From Houthis
Saudi Arabia Seeks Coalition to Protect Red Sea Shipping From Houthis

Saudi Arabia weighs multinational effort to shield Red Sea shipping from Houthi attacks, sources say

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia is working to assemble an international coalition aimed at safeguarding Red Sea shipping from attacks by the Houthis, two people familiar with the discussions said on Wednesday.

Talks are under way with dozens of countries, the sources said, and the final makeup of the proposed coalition has yet to be decided.

The Saudi Center for International Communication did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Iran-aligned Houthis announced on July 20 that they would enforce a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea, saying the move was retaliation for what they called a Saudi siege on Yemen. Riyadh has denied that accusation.

In the days since, the Houthis have said they carried out attacks on Saudi vessels in the Red Sea. Saudi Arabia has answered with air strikes on what it described as Houthi military facilities at Yemen’s Hodeidah port, saying the sites were being used to threaten commercial shipping.

The blockade has widened the conflict into a new maritime front against the United States and its allies in the broader Iran war, extending attacks on tankers carrying energy and other supplies beyond the Gulf and contributing to higher oil prices.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Senior Reporter

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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