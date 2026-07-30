Somali president, AFRICOM chief discuss security amid deepening AUSSOM funding crisis

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Thursday July 30, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) – Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held talks Thursday with U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) chief Gen. Dagvin R.M. Anderson, seeking to bolster counterterrorism cooperation and security coordination amid mounting uncertainty over the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia.

According to the Somali presidency, the meeting covered the wider regional security landscape, continuing military operations against al-Shabab and efforts to deepen defense ties between Somalia and the United States.

President Hassan Sheikh expressed gratitude for Washington’s sustained military and security assistance, crediting U.S. support with helping build the Somali National Army’s capabilities while contributing to the country’s stability and development.

“The cooperation between Somalia and the United States continues to play a significant role in strengthening the capabilities of the Somali National Army and promoting security, stability and development,” the president said.

Gen. Anderson, in turn, renewed Washington’s pledge to back Somalia’s campaign against terrorism through continued support for force development and wider strategic security collaboration.

“The United States remains committed to supporting Somalia, particularly in counterterrorism efforts, troop development and strengthening strategic cooperation between our two countries,” Anderson said.

The Mogadishu talks coincided with an extraordinary summit in Kampala, Uganda, where regional leaders from countries contributing troops to the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) are weighing the operation’s future and its financing.

The three-day gathering, scheduled for July 29 to 31, includes heads of state from Burundi, Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and Uganda, as well as senior representatives of the African Union, the United Nations and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

A deepening funding crisis for AUSSOM looms over the discussions. Waning support from international donors has fueled questions about the mission’s long-term viability and whether it can maintain assistance to Somali forces battling al-Shabab and securing territory recaptured from the militant group.

The United States is among Somalia’s leading security partners, supplying military training, intelligence support and counterterrorism assistance. AFRICOM also continues operations designed to weaken and disrupt al-Shabab’s capabilities.