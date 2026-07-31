Somali cabinet reviews security, approves business reform bill and Turkey religious cooperation pact

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Friday July 31, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) – Somalia’s security campaign, democratic transition and drive to attract investment took center stage Thursday as President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud chaired a Cabinet meeting focused on the government’s military and institutional priorities.

Ministers were briefed on continuing operations against al-Shabab. The government said the Somali National Army, supported by allied forces, had secured additional gains and dealt significant losses to the militant group in recent offensives.

The Cabinet approved the Business Registration and Licensing Bill, a measure officials say will simplify commercial regulation, promote transparency across the business sector and create a more favorable climate for investment.

Ministers also endorsed a memorandum of understanding linking Somalia’s Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs with the Turkish Presidency’s General Directorate of Religious Affairs. The accord seeks to broaden cooperation in religious affairs, education and professional training for the provision of religious services.

The meeting examined federal plans to move forward with a free and fair electoral process grounded in democratic participation, as Somalia works toward a one-person, one-vote system.

The session underscored the federal government’s parallel push to intensify operations against al-Shabab and implement reforms it considers critical to better governance, stronger state institutions and Somalia’s continuing democratic transition.