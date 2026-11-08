Somalia: Armed Clashes Reported Near Leego After Troops Withdraw Following Ambush

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Many of the soldiers had undergone advanced military training, but the groups were caught in an ambush, resulting in casualties, according to the sources. The troops then retreated…

The confrontation began when groups of troops who had recently returned from Aw-Yasin Jameeco moved toward the area where fighting had taken place. The forces were reportedly trying…

Somalia: Troops Pull Back After Ambush Near Leego MOGADISHU — Somali government forces withdrew toward Balidogle and areas on the outskirts of Wanlaweyn after coming under attack near…

Somalia: Troops Pull Back After Ambush Near Leego

MOGADISHU — Somali government forces withdrew toward Balidogle and areas on the outskirts of Wanlaweyn after coming under attack near Leego on Saturday, military sources said.

The confrontation began when groups of troops who had recently returned from Aw-Yasin Jameeco moved toward the area where fighting had taken place. The forces were reportedly trying to locate people believed to have been wounded and possibly left behind during earlier clashes.

Many of the soldiers had undergone advanced military training, but the groups were caught in an ambush, resulting in casualties, according to the sources. The troops then retreated from the area.

The incident occurred as a planned operation in Banooda remains delayed. Reports last week said the operation had been postponed, while the federal government confirmed the delay on Monday and attributed it to changing weather conditions.

The latest fighting has renewed questions over when the Banooda operation will begin and highlighted continuing security concerns in and around Leego.

The military sources did not disclose the number of casualties or say who carried out the ambush. The circumstances surrounding the confrontation could not be independently verified.

AXADLETM