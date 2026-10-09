South African Navi Pillay Wins the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

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The Nobel Committee said Pillay had used each of her senior judicial and human rights roles to demand accountability from leaders while offering hope to people affected by…

South African jurist and former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Navanethem “Navi” Pillay has received the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of her work advancing peace…

South African jurist and former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Navanethem “Navi” Pillay has received the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of her work advancing peace…

South African jurist and former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Navanethem “Navi” Pillay has received the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of her work advancing peace and international law.

The Nobel Committee said Pillay had used each of her senior judicial and human rights roles to demand accountability from leaders while offering hope to people affected by violence and conflict. Her previous positions include judge on South Africa’s High Court, the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and the International Criminal Court. “In all the positions she has held, she has stressed the responsibility of individuals and states to comply with the rule of law,” the committee said in a statement.

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Pillay also oversaw a UN report that concluded Israel committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. The Norwegian Nobel Committee said the award was intended to underscore the importance of both national and international law. “In awarding this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, the Norwegian Nobel Committee wants to remind the world that the rule of law – national and international – underpins the system we have set up to ensure peace and resolve conflicts non-violently,” it said.