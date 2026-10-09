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Ethiopia’s New Federal Cabinet Includes Representation From Somali Region

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By Axadle Editorial Desk October 9, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 2 days ago 2-minute read
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Somali Region gains representation in Ethiopia’s new federal cabinet

Addis Ababa (AX) — Ethiopia’s Somali Region has gained two senior posts in the federal government after lawmakers approved Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s new cabinet, strengthening the region’s representation at the national level.

The appointments followed the opening of the Ethiopian parliament’s seventh term this week.

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Dr. Suldan Wali will serve as minister of irrigation and lowlands, among 22 ministers nominated by Abiy and approved by parliament.

Somali Region President Mustafe Muhumed Omar congratulated Suldan, describing the appointment as an expansion of the region’s representation in the federal government.

Mustafe said the decision underscored the increasing political influence of Somali communities in Ethiopia since Abiy took office.

Adan Farah was named coordinator for democratic system building, a post carrying authority and status equivalent to that of a deputy prime minister.

Adan, a Somali official with a history of senior federal service, previously served as Ethiopia’s deputy prime minister.

The appointments add to the number of Somali Region figures holding influential positions in Ethiopia’s federal institutions.

They come during a broad reorganization of the Council of Ministers and the administrative structure of several ministries.

Ethiopia’s cabinet has 22 ministers, including nine women, who account for nearly 41% of the total.

The new administration also brings in representatives of parties that took part in the June 2026 general election, while several former ministers have remained in their positions.

The government officially began its new term after Abiy was sworn in as prime minister for another term on Oct. 5, 2026.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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