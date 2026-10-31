US Lists Somalia’s Ports Among Those Failing Anti-Terrorism Security Standards

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

According to the agency, Somalia is not currently maintaining effective anti-terrorism safeguards at its ports. The finding prompted Washington to apply special security measures to vessels departing Somalia…

The Coast Guard announced the designation in an official notice published in the US Federal Register on October 27, 2026, after reviewing Somalia’s port security procedures.

US adds Somalia to list of ports failing anti-terrorism security standards MOGADISHU, Somalia — Ships sailing from Somali ports to the United States will face additional security requirements…

Transparency How we know

✓ Transparency How we know Confirmed

US adds Somalia to list of ports failing anti-terrorism security standards

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Ships sailing from Somali ports to the United States will face additional security requirements after the US Coast Guard determined that Somalia is not meeting international anti-terrorism standards for port facilities.

- Advertisement -

The Coast Guard announced the designation in an official notice published in the US Federal Register on October 27, 2026, after reviewing Somalia’s port security procedures.

According to the agency, Somalia is not currently maintaining effective anti-terrorism safeguards at its ports. The finding prompted Washington to apply special security measures to vessels departing Somalia for US ports.

The measures are designed to tighten maritime controls and reduce the risk of terrorist threats reaching American shores.

The action was taken under authority provided by the Maritime Transportation Security Act and other laws governing maritime safety and port security.

Somalia is one of 24 countries on the Coast Guard’s list of nations deemed unable to maintain effective anti-terrorism security measures at their ports.

Other countries named in the notice include Iran, Iraq, Libya, Sudan, Syria, Yemen, Venezuela and North Korea.

The designation took effect on October 27, the date the notice was published. It was signed by Admiral Nathan A. Moore, the Coast Guard’s Deputy Commandant for Operations.

As a result, vessels arriving in the United States from Somali ports will undergo enhanced security procedures. The notice, however, does not specify every requirement that affected ships must meet.

The designation may increase security inspections and compliance obligations for maritime operators using Somali ports to serve the US market.

Somalia has been seeking to develop its maritime institutions and improve port security as part of wider efforts to expand trade, safeguard its coastline and attract international investment.

The Coast Guard’s assessment nevertheless shows that Washington considers the anti-terrorism protections currently in place at Somali ports inadequate under US maritime security standards.

AXADLETM