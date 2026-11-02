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Breaking: Rigging Claims and Xenophobia Fuel Tensions as South Africa Votes
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Rigging Claims and Xenophobia Fuel Tensions as South Africa VotesMo Ibrahim Warns African Leaders Are Increasingly Turning Toward Authoritarian RuleDanjiraha Israel oo warqadaha aqoonsiga u gudbiyay Waqooyi Galbeed xilli labada dhinac ay doonayaan xiriir ganacsi iyo mid amniKey Figures and Groups at Risk in the US Midterm ElectionsPolish president returns from Senegal as top court chief is suspendedSoo laabashada siyaasadeed ee hoggaamiyaha Hirshabelle: Xiriirka qoyska, awoodda iyo siyaasadda “Waa Hayaa, Waana Haysahaa”Rigging Claims and Xenophobia Fuel Tensions as South Africa VotesMo Ibrahim Warns African Leaders Are Increasingly Turning Toward Authoritarian RuleDanjiraha Israel oo warqadaha aqoonsiga u gudbiyay Waqooyi Galbeed xilli labada dhinac ay doonayaan xiriir ganacsi iyo mid amniKey Figures and Groups at Risk in the US Midterm ElectionsPolish president returns from Senegal as top court chief is suspendedSoo laabashada siyaasadeed ee hoggaamiyaha Hirshabelle: Xiriirka qoyska, awoodda iyo siyaasadda “Waa Hayaa, Waana Haysahaa”
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Rigging Claims and Xenophobia Fuel Tensions as South Africa Votes

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By Newsroom November 2, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 42 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Rigging Claims, Xenophobia Fuel Tensions as South Africa Votes

With South Africans set to vote this week in local government elections, illegal immigration has emerged as the dominant issue in online political discussion, according to the Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC), which recorded more than 15,310 social media mentions of the poll.

The organisation identified 79 potentially harmful posts, ranging from claims that the election could be rigged to anti-immigrant messages and calls for people to gather at voting stations to stop foreigners from casting ballots. The CABC cautioned that unproven fraud allegations and xenophobic narratives could amplify one another, weakening public trust in the electoral process and increasing hostility towards migrant communities before voting day.

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